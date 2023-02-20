Kangana Ranaut is a busy woman. After wrapping up emergency, Kangana is busy with the shoot of Chandramukhi. During the lunch break of the movie, the Queen actress decided to hold an Ask Me Anything session. And the questions ranged from Kartik Aaryan to Hrithik Roshan. Take a look.

What Kangana said

"Ok ask me questions it's lunch break on Chandramukhi sets, I have never done this before but why now. Let's go ...#askkangana." One of the questions posed by a fan was what's her opinion on Kartik Aaryan. To this, Kangana wrote, "Kartik is self made and follows his own path, he is not a part of any camp or group, he is cool (okay sign emoji)."

To pick between Diljit and Hrithik

Kangana was asked who her favourite actor was between Diljit Dosanjh and Hrithik Roshan. Responding to it, Kangana wrote, "I thought one does action and other one makes song videos, honestly never saw them act ... can only tell if someday I see them act ... if such a thing happens do let me know thanks #askkangana."

When one user asked her how has her experience been in the South film industry, Kangana said that she gets praised for her qualities in South but for the same attributes, she gets called "arrogant" in Bollywood. "This is my third Tamil film and I just love it for sheer acceptance they have for me, they tell me I am professional, calm and mind my own business, never talk to anyone for timepass it's amusing that exactly for these qualities Bollywoodias call me arrogant and rude #askkangna."