Kangana Ranaut is once again back targetting the Bollywood biggies, especially the Khans. It all began when Aamir Khan took part in the promotional event of novelist and columnist Shobhaa De's new book Insatiable – My Hunger for Life.

When asked who would be the best choice to play the role of De on screen, the Dangal actor picked the names of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. And when De reminded him of Kangana, he immediately agreed that she would be a great fit as she is a strong performer.

However, the whole conversation didn't go well with the Gangster actress and she immediately took to her Twitter handle to troll the star. In a series of tweets, the actress called Khan 'Bechara' and even accused him of pretending in public. She wrote, "Bechara Aamir Khan ... haha he tried his best to pretend like he doesn't know that I am the only three times national award-winning actresses none of those he mentioned has even one ...Thank you @DeShobhaa ji I would love to play you ♥️"

Bechara Aamir Khan … ha ha he tried his best to pretend like he doesn’t know that I am the only three times national award winning actress none of those he mentioned has even one …

Thank you @DeShobhaa ji I would love to play you ♥️ https://t.co/o0tS6UYLoC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 10, 2023

Shobaa ji and I have opposing political views but that doesn’t stop her from acknowledging my art, hard work and dedication to my craft that is the reflection of one’s integrity and value system…. Wish you the best for your new book maam ? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 11, 2023

Sorry I have four national awards already and a PadmaShri my fans reminded I don’t even remember how many I have ? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 11, 2023

Kangana also took a sly dig at the mentioned actresses when a fan wrote, "Not @DeShobhaa being almost offended at the names Aamir was mentioning... she had to interrupt and be like not you wanting those basic b*tches to play me." She replied, "Ha ha she is self-made, fiery and super intelligent... why would she want anyone basic to play her... I am very fortunate that she remembered me... and I would love to play Shobaa ji... It's girl love in the world of chauvinistic men... ♥️♥️"