It's another exciting weekend in the OTT world. Streaming sites are gearing up with a handful of interesting releases this week. From Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut Farzi, which also stars Vijay Sethupati to Ajith's blockbuster Pongal release Thunivu to Hansika's Love, Shaadi, And Drama to Kajol's Salaam Venky, it is indeed an exciting weekend. For those planning to have a binge-watching party with some popcorn and visual content, happy watching!

Farzi

When: February 10

Where: Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon

Plot: Sunny, a brilliant small-time artist is catapulted into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting when he creates the perfect fake currency note, even as Michael, a fiery, unorthodox task force officer wants to rid the country of the counterfeiting menace. In this thrilling cat-and-mouse race, losing is not an option!

Thunivu

When: February 8

Where: Netflix

Language: Tamil, Telugu

Cast: Ajith, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veeran, Ajay, and GM Sundar

Plot: A major bank heist takes an unnerving turn when a mysterious interloper known only as Dark Devil begins to hijack the operation.

Salaam Venky

When: February 10

Where: Zee5

Language: Hindi

Cast: Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, Priyamani, Rahul Bose and Aamir Khan in Guest role.

Plot: Venky suffers from a rare type of muscular dystrophy and wants to donate his organs. With his mother's support, he petitions for legalising euthanasia. Will his wish be granted in a court of law?

Hansika's Love, Shaadi, and Drama

When: February 10

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Cast: Hansika Motwani

Plot: The reality show gives a glimpse of all the drama and fun around the fat Indian wedding of Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya.

Vedha

When: February 10

Where: Zee5

Language: Kannada

Cast: Shivarajkumar, Aditi Sagar

Plot: A once peaceful man, Vedha, goes on a revenge killing spree with his daughter, Kanaka, after she gets released from prison. A daunting inspector Ramaa tries to stop the duo, only to be outrun by them.

Raajahyogam

When: February 10

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu

Cast: Sai Ronak, Ajay Ghosh, and Ankita Saha.

Plot: A car mechanic fakes his identity to pursue the girl of his dreams, unaware of her secrets. When they land in a grave situation, will he choose money or love?

Mahaveeryar

When: February 10

Where: Sun NXT

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali, Shanvi Srivastava, Lal and Siddique

Plot: An 18th-century king suffers from an illness of persistent hiccups. Meanwhile, a godman accused of stealing a temple statue in the present day defends himself in a contemporary court, where the two tales meet to unravel a satirical take on society.