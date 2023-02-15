Honeyy Jaiin is set to star in the upcoming Zee5's investigative thriller web film Lost. After winning hearts with her charater in Netflix's anthology series Ajeeb Daastaans, the diva is geared up for her role in Lost. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Choudhury of 'Pink' fame, the film's star cast includes Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam and other prominent actors. The movie is slated to release on 16th February.

Honeyy talks to International Business Times India, and reveals what makes Lost different from other crime thrillers, her experience of working with Yami Gautam and more.

Tell us a bit about your role

I play the role of the sister of the boy who's gone missing. She is a very submissive small-town girl who has never seen the world beyond her household but she loves her brother more than anything in this world. Her world just crumbles when she gets to know about her brother gone missing. The role comes with a lot of vulnerability and anguish.

What makes Lost different from other crime thrillers?

Lost will definitely standout because it's an investigative thriller which embodies human emotions beautifully. And anything that retains humanity can never fail to connect with audience. It delves on how the law and the administration often gets ignored in the bigger schema of things.

At the micro level, it's about how it's impacting the family. It portrays how love plays a significant role in person's life and how betrayal can change it. It is mixture of every sort of emotions which will definitely attract people and will connect with them.

Tell us something about your working experience with Yami Gautam

Jitna bolun, utna kum hoga. Yami is a wonderful actor and a beautiful human being. You just can't help but love her. She is amazing! She helped me and shared some tips as an actor which helped me perform better. Also, she was very protective and making sure I'm comfortable. It is very rare for a star to do that and I was awestruck with all that. I felt really special.

I'm absolutely thrilled to have had the chance to work with Yami Gautam - she is undeniably one of the finest actresses we have. We had an incredibly amazing bond as Vidhi and Namita, and Yami unknowingly provided Namita with a friend she had never had before and did it so wonderfully! It was an absolute pleasure to collaborate with her; not only is she a supremely talented actor but also an extraordinary human being.

Experience of working with the other starcast of the project

It was truly an honour to be part of a project that Pankaj Sir was involved in, even though I didn't have any scenes with him. Similarly, I never got to share the screen with Neil either, but he is a remarkable actor nonetheless.

Any particular moment or incident from the project you'd like to share

Oh yes! There was this one particular scene I remember with Yami which will remain etched in my memory and my heart. There was a scene in Cafe where I come to give her some information and I start speaking about the same. Yami's character just keeps looking at me and then offers me a cookie which I eat. Then due to some technical problem the scene had to be cut where she told me that I look beautiful and shouldn't get conscious about eating.