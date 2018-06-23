Scooters are one of the hostelling two-wheeler segments in India. While Honda Activa range takes the lead, many two-wheeler makers are now investing on scooter segment as it finds more traction nowadays. The automakers are also bringing scooters now with different flavours. Vespa brought in a retro-styled premium scooter and it is a big hit now. Suzuki will soon launch the maxi-scooter Burgman Street 125 while it looks like Yamaha is also up for something.

Yamaha's Aerox 155 was first spotted in India days ahead of the Auto Expo 2018. Though the motor-scooter was expected at the show, Yamaha didn't show it. Now, the moto-scooter again came to limelight after some of the Yamaha dealerships started displaying it across the country.

Does this mean Yamaha plans to launch the Aerox 155 as India's first moto-scooter? It is too early comment on that. It looks like moto-scooter is on display for the promotion of the brand also to gauge customer interest. If Yamaha finds genuine interest from customers for the large, powerful and premium scooter, Aerox 155's India launch in a later stage cannot be written off.

Yamaha Aerox 155

Yamaha currently sells the Aerox 155 in South East Asian markets like Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines. It has a sporty design with an aggressive front apron. The cuts and creases on the apron add overall edginess of the scooter. Sharp rear design and spacious seating are the other USP's of the Aerox 155.

The Aerox 155 draws power from a 155cc Yamaha Blue Core liquid-cooled engine. It will be will be the first scooter in India to get a liquid-cooled and fuel injected engine if it gets launched here. The single cylinder petrol unit will develop 14.8bhp of power at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 14.4Nm at 6,000rpm.

The scooter also boasts of 14-inch rims, 25-litre under seat storage compartment, ABS as standard, Twin-eye LED headlights and LED tail and brake lights, smart key system and digital Instrument cluster with 5.8 inch LCD display.