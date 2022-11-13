Veteran director Rakesh Kumar who helmed films like 'Khoon Pasina, Mr. Natwarlal, Yaarana' and many more passed away on November 10 in Mumbai after a long battle with cancer. A prayer meeting will be held for Rakesh Kumar on November 13, in Mumbai's Andheri area.

Rakesh Kumar's family shared an obituary note that read, "IN LOVING MEMORY OF RAKESH KUMAR, OCTOBER 18, 1941 – NOVEMBER 10, 2022 Please join us for a prayer meet On Sunday, November 13, At Banquet, The Celebration Sports Club, Garden No.5, Lokhandwala, Andheri (W). TIME: 4PM – 5PM With Gratitude, Usha Sharma & Lakshay Kumar, Neha & Karan Sharma (sic)."

Amitabh Bachchan who featured in the films directed by Rakesh Kumar took to his blog to pay tribute. He wrote, "But morose is the day .. for another colleague has left us and me in particular."

T 1892 - Thats Mr Natwarlal shoot in Kashmir director Rakesh Kumar .. time has flown .. and in spare time .. cricket pic.twitter.com/eemgTVECzw — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 9, 2015

"Rakesh Sharma , first AD to Prakash Mehra on 'ZANJEER' .. then independent director for other PM ( prakash mehra, as we often joked with him, as the PM of the country ) films .. and singularly - Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, Mr Natwarlal, Yaarana , et al .. and such great camaraderie on sets and else where, socially, during events and Holi," Bachchan added.

Calling Rakesh Kumar "most affable and kind hearted human," Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "One by one they all leave ..But some like Rakesh leave an imprint that is hard to remove or forget .. his sense of screen play and direction, writing and execution on the spur of the moment and the fun times on location during Nattu and Yaarana .. his complete faith in his worth .. and the ease with which he would grant us the liberty of skipping shootings on the odd day, just to be able to spend time relaxing fooling around and being in the company of uncontrollable laughter and gaiety. A most affable and kind hearted human , ready to step up to any kind of inconvenience that artists that worked with him, faced."

Bachchan concluded by saying that he will hesitate in going to his funeral and wrote, "No I shall hesitate to go to his funeral .. for I shall not be able to bear the sight of an inert Rakesh !You made many of us prominent with your innovative ideas for story and film, Rakesh, and you shall ever be remembered .. ! (with folded hands emoji)."

Tribute on Social Media

Deepest condolences to the family of Rakesh Kumar Ji , the filmmaker who gave us some great films like Natwarlaal, khoon Pasina, Do aur Do Paanch, Yaraana. May the almighty give the family strength and patience to bear this irreplaceable loss ?#rakeshkumar #condolences pic.twitter.com/TQQeX7KxZp — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) November 13, 2022