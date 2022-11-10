It was a star-studded screening for Amitabh Bachchan – Anupam Kher's Uunchai screening organised by Anupam Kher's acting school. Many celebs including Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Bhagyashree, Shehnaaz Gill were also present at the screening.

Kangana Ranaut, who shares a close friendship with Anupam Kher, also attended the event in style. A video of a moment between Kangana and Jaya from the event has now piqued everyone's attention.

Kangana - Jaya come face-to-face

In the video that has now gone viral, an awkward moment between Kangana and Jaya Bachchan is seen taking place. While the video is not quite clear, the Queen actress is seen saying "Hello Jaya Ji" to Jaya. The veteran actress smiles and quickly turns towards someone else to not engage in the conversation further. Now whether this was intentional or natural, we don't know for sure. But, netizens feel that Kangana brought this upon herself and this was bound to happen.

On the other hand, when Kangana wished Abhishek Bachchan, he not only gave her a warm hug but also had a little happy conversation with her.

Sooraj Barjatya on not taking Salman

Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan have given Bollywood some of its biggest hits. So it did come as a surprise when Uunchai didn't have Salman, even in a guest appearance. Talking about the same, Barjatya told The Hindu, "Salman has a good sense of humour. When I told him the idea, he offered to be part of the film, but I said I wanted people who could not climb the Everest as easily as him. My next film which is in the writing stage will be with him. And yes, he will be playing Prem again!"

The film revolves around elderly friends climbing up to the base camp of Mt. Everest. Uunchai also stars Boman Irani, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Danny Denzongpa. It is slated for release in theatres on November 11.