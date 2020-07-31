Director Tigmanshu Dhulia's Hindi movie Yaara starring Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Kenny Basumatary, has received mixed reviews and ratings from the critics and audiences.

Yaara is a crime drama and the film is a remake of the French film A Gang Story. Tigmanshu Dhulia has written, directed and co-produced with Sunir Kheterpal under the banners Tigmanshu Dhulia Films and Azure Entertainment. The movie has started streaming on Zee5 as a treat on Friendship day on July 30.

Yaara movie story: This crime drama revolves around four friends who are bonded since childhood. The film is about the rise and fall of four friends' rustling operations across the India–Nepal border.

Analysis: Yaara is a tedious tale of friendship and poor script and screenplay fail the film. Starting on a promising note, the movie keeps you hooked till the interval. But the movie begins to lose track post interval. The core plot and flashback are not strong, say the critics and audience.

Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary have delivered brilliant performances, which are the highlights of the movie Yaara. But the movie has average production values and picturisation, locales, costumes and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the critics and audience.

Yaara movie review: We bring you some critics and the audience's responses to the film shared on Twitter.

Aavishkar @aavishhkar

#Yaara is a disappointing show! Very few scenes are entertaining. Screenplay is weak and so is editing. Performances, Cinematography & BGM are good but that can't save the film. It's a mediocre product in entirety. #YaaraReview

Ebrahim Shabbir @eburupa52

Yet another great masterpiece by the underrated yet multi-talented actor Vidyut Jamwal Shruti Hassan and Amit Sadh - Splendid work Yaara is a gripping story with great performances. Must watch!

Kartik Parsodkar @KartikParsodkar

#YaaraOnZEE5 #YaaraReview This film is made on friendship and betrayal does not offer us anything new. The cast of the film is a very talented all of them have been completely wasted due to the weak storyline of this film.@ZEE5Premium @VidyutJammwal

Filmee Keeda @FilmeeBoy

#YaaraReview: A failed attempt to benefit from the decade-old formula, #YaaraOnZEE5 starring @VidyutJammwal, @TheAmitSadh & among others is a ride. And what is this with songs after every 5 mins, this is not how @dirtigmanshu makes movies! Not a good watch this #Quarantine

Aryan Saini @MeGreatAryan

#YaaraReview One Word Review:- U.N.I.Q.U.E Rating:- ⭐⭐⭐ Vidyut Jammwal came up with something very different this time. It's another kind of a classy Thugs Lifes story. Decent work by Tigmanshu Dhulia in the remake of French film Gang Story. Amit, Vidyut & Co are impressive.

Indrajeet katara @KataraIndrajeet

#YaaraReview yaara is one of the most understanding crime drama movie in the history of Bollywood, Concept of this movie is outstanding. This movie is really very good & well-made movie. @VidyutJammwal @TheAmitSadh #vijayvarma @shrutihaasan @kennybasumatary is outstanding.

Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

#Yaara - Rating 1.5 OUTDATED - It offers bygone era story which doesn't entertain nor engrossing. Action scenes doesn't justify the standard of Vidyut Jammwal. Terrible direction by Tigmanshu is the weakest aspect of the film, another DUD from him. #YaaraReview

Asli Imran Khan @RealImranKhan01

@VidyutJammwal Sir Just watched #Yaara ,, All I can say that you have become much much much better as an actor, brilliant acting done by you sir,, a pure #TigmanshuDhulia film,, Great movie and acting done by everyone,....

Harbinder Barring @HarbyBarring

Just saw #Yaara this must have been the easiest movie for you Vidyut Jamwal this is you when it comes to friendship. I bet you dint have to act for this one Awesome that you got to show the world your versatility as an actor #abkoinahiroksakta

Aarti @aartimahajan_20

#Yaara a classic saga of four friends.Amazing twists & outstanding performance by all the actors. @VidyutJammwal @TheAmitSadh @shrutihaasan @MrVijayVarma @kennybasumatary You guys nailed it. A must watch movie. Enjoyed watching it thoroughly.

Payal Mukherjee @VidyutsPayal

Just completed watching #Yaara Awesome storyline based on Naksal movement time... Story of friendship, story of betrayal, story of regret.. Superb acting by @VidyutJammwal @TheAmitSadh @MrVijayVarma #kenny & @shrutihaasan. The movie sometime makes me smile sometime I cried

Arun Singh @MrArunSiingh

Watched #Yaara This is what one learns after watching this movie is Frndz Will do anything for our frndz @VidyutJammwal as #Phagun is brilliant @TheAmitSadh @kennybasumatary & @MrVijayVarma is fabulous like always killing it @shrutihaasan is looking Cute GREAT work @ZEE5Premium

Prateek R Dubey @PRDMovieReviews

#YaaraReview: #Yaara has its moments..@VidyutJammwal in a different avatar did quite good.@TheAmitSadh is FANTASTIC & shows the intense side of him apart from his usual comfort in light hearted scenes.@MrVijayVarma is superb.@shrutihaasan surprises with matured act Rating 3 star

lokendra jain @lokendrajain765

I had just watched this movie today this movie #Yaara Was awesome I like the movie very much it is awesome love the direction and acting of actor it is about frdship bonding @VidyutJammwal Is my favorite actor

Murukesh@dmurukesh

#Yaara is a superb movie beautifully directed by @dirtigmanshu. Awesome performance by @VidyutJammwal , @TheAmitSadh , @MrVijayVarma , @kennybasumatary, fantastic acting by @shrutihaasan . Congrats to entire team

Shiv Dutta @imshiva17

Congrats @shrutihaasan for #Yaara Ur impact is remarkable Sukayna in film portrayed the character so nicely on-screen. Just loved your performance, one of the best act of Ur career. #ShrutiHaasan #YaaraOnZEE5

