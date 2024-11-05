Elon Musk's social media platform X has begun rolling out an update that allows blocked users to view public posts. This update, which has been met with mixed reactions, is a significant shift in the platform's blocking feature. The update, as announced by X Engineering, allows users who have been blocked to view the public posts of the person who blocked them.

However, these blocked users are not allowed to engage with the posts in any way, such as liking, replying, or reposting. This is a significant change from the previous functionality, where blocked users were completely barred from viewing the blocker's posts.

The block feature on X is designed to give users control over their interactions with other accounts. It allows users to restrict specific accounts from following them, sending direct messages, or engaging with their posts. Despite the controversy, X has defended the update, arguing that it makes sense for public posts to be viewable by everyone, including blocked users. The tech billionaire, Elon Musk, had previously stated that preventing people from seeing public posts makes no sense. This statement has now been put into action with the rollout of the controversial update.

According to X's guidelines, blocked users cannot follow the person who blocked them, and the blocker cannot follow a blocked account. If a user decides to unblock an account, they will have to follow that account again. The update has been met with criticism from some quarters. Software engineer Tracy Chou has voiced her concerns, stating that making it easy for blocked users to view public posts is not a good thing. She has developed an app that allows users to automate blocking, arguing that even though users can create other accounts to get around the block, the friction involved is important.

Despite the controversy, X maintains that the block feature can be used to share and hide harmful or private information about someone. However, this argument has not quelled the protests against the change. This is not the first time a social media platform has made changes to its blocking features. In the past, platforms like Instagram and Twitter have also made adjustments to their blocking and muting features. These changes have often been met with mixed reactions, with some users appreciating the increased control over their interactions, while others express concerns about privacy and potential harassment.

The rollout of X's update comes at a time when social media platforms are under increasing scrutiny for their handling of user privacy and data. The debate around the balance between user control and open access to information continues to rage on, with this update adding another layer to the discussion.