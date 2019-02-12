For the past several days, Xiaomi has been teasing the Redmi Note 7 India launch and now, we might a get a clearer picture this week.

Xiaomi official Twitter handle Mi India has posted a cryptic message reading—"RT if you have an eyes (in the form of emojis) for detail! Any guesses?"—and a graphic poster—"NEVER TAKE YOUR EYES (emojis) OFF, Revealing on 13th February".

Several people and fans in the comment section are pouring in their guesses and most of them suggesting that the company might finally announce the Redmi Note 7 launch date for the India market. It can be noted that the Redmi Note 5(review) and the Redmi Note 5 Pro made their debut on February 14, 2018.

However, there is a discrepancy in the tweet, as there is no sign of #ԀW8ᔭ (read #48MP) anywhere in the teaser. We may have to wait till Wednesday to know what Xiaomi has in store for its fans. There are chances that the company might bring a pair of new aviator-themed sunglasses.

For those unaware, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 comes with several upgrades over the predecessor in several aspects such as design language and internal hardware. Redmi Note 7 sports a waterdrop-notch design featuring a 6.13-inch full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and on the back, it flaunts glossy shell with gradient finish.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB/3GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

As far as the photography is considered, Redmi Note 7 boasts a dual camera, one 48MP primary snapper with F1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary shooter with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 13MP camera.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: