For the past several days, Xiaomi has been teasing the Redmi Note 7 India launch and now, we might a get a clearer picture this week.

Xiaomi official Twitter handle Mi India has posted a cryptic message reading—"RT if you have an eyes (in the form of emojis) for detail! Any guesses?"—and a graphic poster—"NEVER TAKE YOUR EYES (emojis) OFF, Revealing on 13th February".

Xiaomi is slated to make some big announcements this week in IndiaXiaomi (Mi India)/Twitter (screen-shot)

Several people and fans in the comment section are pouring in their guesses and most of them suggesting that the company might finally announce the Redmi Note 7 launch date for the India market. It can be noted that the Redmi Note 5(review) and the Redmi Note 5 Pro made their debut on February 14, 2018.

However, there is a discrepancy in the tweet, as there is no sign of #ԀW8ᔭ (read #48MP) anywhere in the teaser. We may have to wait till Wednesday to know what Xiaomi has in store for its fans. There are chances that the company might bring a pair of new aviator-themed sunglasses.

For those unaware, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 comes with several upgrades over the predecessor in several aspects such as design language and internal hardware. Redmi Note 7 sports a waterdrop-notch design featuring a 6.13-inch full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and on the back, it flaunts glossy shell with gradient finish.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 set to launch in India soon.Mi China website

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB/3GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

As far as the photography is considered, Redmi Note 7 boasts a dual camera, one 48MP primary snapper with F1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary shooter with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 13MP camera.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7:

Model Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Display 6.3-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) with 2.5D glass screen and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield
  • Aspect ratio: 19.5:9
  • Contrast ratio: 1500:1
  • Brightness: 450 nits and 84% NTSC colour gamut
OS Android Pie with MIUI 10
Processor 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU
RAM +Storage
  • 3GB LPDDR4X RAM+ 32GB storage
  • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM + 64GB storage
  • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM + 64GB storage

[Note: storage expandable up to 256GB via microSD card]
Camera
  • Main: 48MP with F1.8 aperture, 0.8µm pixel size, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), Electronics Image Stabilisation(EIS) + 5MP secondary shooter
  • Front: 13MP snapper
Battery 4000mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 capability
Network Dual 4G-VoLTE
Add-ons Hybrid dual-SIM slot (nano SIM 1 + nano SIM 2 or microSD card), facial recognition, fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), USB Type C, 3.5mm audio jack, AK 98937 Smart PA
Dimensions 159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1 mm
Weight 186g
Colours Black/Blue/Purple
Price ¥999 Yuan (approx. $ 147 /€129/10,491)