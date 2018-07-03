Xiaomi took more than six months to release the v8.1 Oreo to the Mi A1 Android One phone last week, bringing joy to the device owners, but the excitement was short lived as most of the early adopters complained of bad user experience.

Several Xiaomi Mi A1 owners who updated to the new OS were left fuming as their entire messaging history had been wiped clean. It has come to our attention that this happens only when users swipe off the message app in the 'recents'.

What's more shocking is that Google's critical SafetyNet feature in the Android v8.1 Oreo for the Mi A1 is broken. For those unaware, SafetyNet provides a set of services and APIs that help protect mobile apps in the phone against security threats, including device tampering, bad URLs, potentially harmful apps, and fake users, is broken rendering Mi A1 vulnerable to hacking.

Taking cognisance of the glaring issues, Xiaomi has reportedly suspended the Android v8.1 Oreo update for the Mi A1. We have no information on when the company intends to resume with software roll-out.

If you happen to have already upgraded to the new v8.1 Oreo, do not swipe the messaging app on 'recents' and also, as a safety precaution install a good anti-malware security software on to your Xiaomi Mi A1.

In a related development, Xiaomi has commenced rolling out the MIUI 10 Global ROM Beta to select devices including Mi Mix 2, Mi 6X and Redmi S2 and will to expand the availability to Mi Mix 2S, Redmi Note 5 Pro/Redmi Note 5, Mi 5, Mi Note 2 and Mi MIX later this weekend. More phones are slated received the beta software in coming weeks and in August.

Xiaomi will release the final MIUI 10 public version to all eligible devices in September.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Xiaomi.