After launching the MIUI 10 Global ROM Beta programme, Xiaomi has revealed the release schedule details. Initially, it will be available for select devices and over time, it will be rolled out to other eligible mobile phones.

As part of the phase, MIUI 10 Global ROM Beta software is being deployed to the Mi 6, Mi MIX 2, Redmi S2. The company intends to expand the availability to Mi Mix 2S, Redmi Note 5 Pro/Redmi Note 5, Mi 5, Mi Note 2 and Mi MIX later this weekend.

Later in the month, the beta software will be released to more devices including Redmi Note 4X/Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Mi Max 2, Redmi 4X, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 5A Prime, Redmi 5, Redmi 4A, Redmi 5A and Redmi 5 Plus.

Old devices such as Mi 3/Mi 4, Redmi Note 3 (with Qualcomm chipset), Redmi 3S/3X are slated to received MIUI 10 beta update in August.

It can be noted that all the MIUI 10 feature may not come to legacy devices owing to hardware limitation, but the company has assured that the devices will get a boost in terms of performance, battery life longevity and user experience.

When will MIUI 10 public version release?

After taking feedback from the registered public testers, Xiaomi is slated to conduct one final test to weed out all bugs and glitches. Once convinced, there are no issues, MIUI 10 public version will be released in September in phases to all the eligible devices.

MIUI 10: What to expect in the Xiaomi Android Oreo OS update

Xiaomi is promising MIUI 10 will make the device work faster in terms of app loading and more. It also comes with two critical system optimisations—Lock-free critical path and Codependent prioritizing, which improves the overall responsiveness of MIUI 10 by 10 percent.

MIUI 10 has been designed to enhance the user experience with several easy-to-use full-screen hand gestures without the need for virtual buttons, along with new features such as more content in the tiled taskbar and improved swiping gestures (up and down for switching tasks, sideways to end current task), users will be delighted at the increase in their multitasking efficiency. Users will also be able to seamlessly switch to full-screen gestures. Besides, MIUI 10 will provide a much more productive experience with a completely redesigned recent apps menu showing up to 5 apps in one screen.

With MIUI 10, Xiaomi is bringing AI Portrait photo feature from both the front and back cameras for single lens camera phone. With this feature, users can change the focus on the foreground and blur the background

Devices eligible to receive AI Portrait feature for front cameras: Mi MIX 2/Mi 6/Mi 5s Plus/Mi 5s/Mi 5/Mi Note 2/Mi Max 2/Mi Max/Redmi Note 5(India)/Redmi Note 4(India)/Redmi Note 4X/Redmi Note 3/Redmi 5/Redmi 4/Redmi 4X

Devices eligible to receive AI Portrait feature for rear cameras:

Mi MIX 2/Mi 5s/Mi 5s Plus/Mi 5/Mi Note 2/Mi Max 2/Mi Max/Redmi Note 4(India)/Redmi Note 4X/Redmi Note 3/Redmi 5/Redmi 4/Redmi 4X

With MIUI 10, Xiaomi brings completely new ring chimes for notifications. From notifications to audio feedback and ambient sounds from an app like the timer with nature-related water droplets, rain, sand dunes in the wind on a desert, forest sound with waterfall effect, ocean wave sound and more, which soothes the user's mood rather than annoyed by notifications and calls. MIUI 10 is also designed in a way that will reduce the aural clutter.

Customized for India: The new MIUI 10 follows up the region-specific feature such as the camera app doubling up as a Paytm QR code scanner, a local service page in the inbuilt browser with full support for PWA (progressive web apps), and the content-rich libraries of Mi Music and Mi Video ensure a great, entertaining and an ergonomic experience.

It also adds a quick menu tab to all business messages, which allows users to explore more about the service with one tap.

