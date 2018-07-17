Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale has begun and it brings some of the best deals and discounts on smartphones. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, one of the most popular budget premium phones in India today, is also treated with generosity during the Flipkart sale as it can be bought for as low as Rs 649.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in two variants, one with 4GB RAM for Rs 14,999 and the other one with 6GB RAM for Rs 16,999. Flipkart's sale is offering both variants at an unbelievable price of Rs 649 and Rs 2,649, respectively. If you think the offer is too good to be true, you're partially correct.

There's a major catch (two to be precise) associated with Flipkart's offer, and buyers must meet both criteria to avail the maximum discount.

How to avail the offer?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro's unbelievable offer on Flipkart comes with two conditions.

Firstly, buyers need to have another smartphone for exchange, which according to Flipkart can fetch up to Rs 12,850. At this point, it is worth mentioning that the exchange value will vary depending on the make and model of the smartphone you intend to trade in for a new Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Let's say you have an iPhone 5S for exchange and Flipkart is giving an estimated value of Rs 2,800. All exchanging smartphones must be functional without any screen damage, cracks or dents. Even then, Rs 2,800 for a used iPhone 5S is pretty low and customers will have better luck selling it via platforms like OLX.

If a Pixel 2 owner decides to trade in the flagship smartphone for a Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (even though there's absolutely no reason to do so), Flipkart is offering Rs 10,000 on exchange and buyers will still have to pay Rs 5,099 additionally to get the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Now the second criteria to avail Flipkart's offer is by using an SBI credit card, which gives 10 percent instant discount. This comes without condition, but it is also available on all products bought on Flipkart.

Assuming buyers meet both criteria, which in our opinion is impractical, the Redmi Note 5 Pro can be picked up for Rs 649. In other words, this discount is not as exciting as it is advertised.

But if you're planning to buy the Redmi Note 5 Pro regardless of the offer, it is worthy of its price so you cannot go wrong with it. The handset comes with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, dual rear cameras with 12MP and 5MP sensors and a 20MP front snapper for selfies.

Under the hood, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro packs a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor, 64GB expandable storage, 4,000mAh battery and it can be upgraded to Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5.6.

The metal unibody features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes with standard features such as dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support and more.