Leading smartphone maker Xiaomi announced that the company's popular mid-range Redmi Note 5 series has broken the Redmi Note 4's sale record in the fastest time in India.

The 2017-series model took six months to breach the five million units sale mark and went to reach 10 million under 12 months. Now, the company is claiming that its successor Redmi Note 5 (including the Note 5 Pro) sold more than five million units within just four months across all platforms including e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail chains, making it the fastest selling phone among all rival brands in India.

Going by this rate, there is a high probability of breaking the 10 million mark in next three or four months.

Well, this mighty feat of Xiaomi doesn't surprise anyone anymore, as the Redmi Note 5 is unarguably the best phone in the mid-range segment. It offers best in design, build quality, long battery life and particularly the camera of the Redmi Note 5 Pro is impeccable and on par with twice or thrice its price-range phones.

The generic Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.9-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, Android Nougat-based MIUI 9.5 OS, hybrid SIM slots, 3.5mm audio jack, single 12MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to run for one-and-half day under mixed usage.

On the other hand, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) FullView screen having 18:9 aspect ratio and boasts high-grade metallic shell on the back, which not only brings stability to the structure but also exudes premium feel, when held in hand.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core backed by 4GB/6GB RAM, 64 GB storage, and 4,000mAh battery.

We're proud to announce that we've sold 5 MILLION UNITS of Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in just 4 months. Thank you for such an amazing response! RT this and help share the success. F-codes up for grabs. pic.twitter.com/FjJgVgXWRn — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 28, 2018

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, Redmi Note 5 Pro has feature-rich dual cameras— a primary 12MP shooter with Sony IMX486, 1,25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and a 5MP secondary snapper with Samsung sensor, 1.12µm, f/2.0 aperture. They are assisted by dual-tone LED flash in low-light condition.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro:

Models Redmi Note 5 Redmi Note 5 Pro Display 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass Brightness: 450 nits and 84% NTSC colour gamut

Aspect ratio: 18:9

Contrast ratio: 1000:1 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass Brightness: 450 nits and 83% NTSC color gamut

Aspect ratio: 18:9

Contrast ratio: 1500:1 OS Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9 Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9 Processor 14nm 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core 14nm 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core GPU Adreno 506 Adreno 512 RAM + storage configuration Model 1: 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage

3GB RAM+ 32GB storage Model 2: 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB) Model 1: 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0)

4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) Model 2: 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) (Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB) Camera Main: 12MP rear-side camera dual-tone LED flash, 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus)

Front: 5MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Main: 12MP (with Sony IMX486, 1,25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF,)+5MP (Samsung sensor, 1.12µm, f/2.0 aperture) rear-side camera with dual-tone LED flash

Front: 20MP with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, full HD (1080p) and LED flash Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock (coming before March-end), hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack Dimensions 158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm 158.6 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm Weight 180g 181g Colors Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold Price Model 1 ( 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage ) : Rs 9,999

3GB RAM+ 32GB storage : Rs 9,999 Model 2 (4GB RAM+ 64GB storage): Rs 11,999 Model 1 ( 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage ) : Rs 14,999

4GB RAM+ 64GB storage : Rs 14,999 Model 2 (6GB RAM+ 64GB storage): Rs 17,999

