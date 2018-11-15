Xiaomi's official MIUI India Twitter handle, earlier in the week, announced that the MIUI 10 software update will be released to the Redmi Note 4 very soon, Now, as promised, the company has begun the deploying the firmware to the device.

Several Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 owners on Twitter have confirmed to have received the Android-based MIUI 10 Global ROM stable update in India. Since the roll-out will be staged on phases, it will take a few more days to reach all corners of the country.

Here's how to install MIUI 10 on Redmi Note 4:

Step 1: Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

Step 2: After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

Step 3: After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

Step 4: Your phone is now updated

If you haven't received any update notifications, check it manually by going to Settings >> phone >> check system update. If it says there is an update available, follow the procedure as mentioned above.

The company has already released MIUI 10 to the Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A and now to the Redmi Note 4 (review).

In the coming weeks, Xiaomi has plans to bring MIUI 10 ROM to more devices including Mi 8, Mi MIX 2S, Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX, Mi 6X, Mi 6, Mi 5, Mi Note 2, Mi Note 3, Mi 5X, Mi 5c, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 4, Mi 4c, Mi 4S, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Redmi Y1, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4X, Redmi 3S/Redmi 3X, Redmi Pro, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 4 (MTK) and the Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm).

Xiaomi MIUI 10: All you need to know

Responsive and fast:

The highlight of the 2107-based MIUI 9 was 'Lighting Fast', this time too, Xiaomi is promising same if not more in the Android-based MIUI 10 will make the devices more responsive in terms of app loading and more. It also comes with two critical system optimisations—Lock-free critical path and Codependent prioritizing, which improves the overall responsiveness of MIUI 10 by 10%.

Natural ringtones:

The new MIUI 10 brings a completely new system of sounds. From notifications to audio feedback and ambient sounds from an app like the timer with nature-related water droplets, rain, sand dunes in the wind on a desert, forest sound with waterfall effect, ocean wave sound and more, which soothes the users' mood rather than annoyed by notifications and calls. MIUI 10 is also designed in a way that will reduce the aural clutter.

Customized for India

Most of the Xiaomi device owners are already familiar with the personalized theme for India including the pachanga calendar, festival-related wallpapers and more in MIUI 9.

Now, the new MIUI 10 follows up the region-specific feature such as the camera app doubling up as a Paytm QR code scanner, a local service page in the inbuilt browser with full support for PWA (progressive web apps), and the content-rich libraries of Mi Music and Mi Video ensure a great, entertaining and an ergonomic experience.

It also adds a quick menu tab to all business messages, which allows users to explore more about the service with one tap.

Also, Xiaomi's new MIUI 10 is expected to improve the photography experience in the Redmi Note 4.

