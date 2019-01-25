Consumer electronics major Xiaomi, earlier in the week, hinted that the new Redmi Note 7 will be launched in India in February. Now, it looks like the company might announce another budget phone Redmi Go in the country, as well.

Popular Twitter spy, Ishan Agarwal has posted a promotional graphics of Redmi Go along with spec-sheet revealing everything about the upcoming phone. It is the second Google-Xiaomi co-developed phone, after the Android One Mi A series. The Redmi Go will be coming first in the Philippines and later to India.

As per the leaked digital product brochure, Xiaomi Redmi Go sports a 5.0-inch HD screen with 16:9 aspect ratio and feature polycarbonate-based colourful shell. It is expected to be offered in two colour options—black and blue.

Under-the-hood, Xiaomi Redmi Go will come with 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core with 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, 8MP rear camera with F2.0 aperture, 5MP front snapper with F2.2 aperture and a 3,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a day under mixed usage.

It can be noted that the device though seems underpowered in terms of internal hardware, it will still work flawlessly thanks to Google's specially developed Android 8.1 Oreo Go edition. It is well-optimised for budget smartphones with bare minimum hardware having 1 GB RAM (or less). It is very light in size but does not compromise in terms of performance.

Also, the Redmi Go will come with preinstalled Google apps such as Files Go, Google Go, Maps Go and YouTube Go, among others) to take up 50% less space, making sure that low-end smartphone users get more space for music, apps, photos and other activities.

Going by the specifications, the Redmi Go is likely to priced under Rs 5,000 and will be a good deal for first-time smartphone buyer and also as a secondary phone, as well.

Leaked specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Go: