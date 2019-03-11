India's leading smartphone brand Xiaomi on Monday kicked off the new week in March with an announcement of price cut on the Mi A2, which is undoubtedly the best Android One series phone in the market.

Xiaomi, earlier in the year in January, reduced the price of the Mi A2 by Rs 4,500, thus bringing MRP of the devices— Rs 17,499 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage) and Rs 20,500 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage)—comes to Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively.

Now, the 64GB Android One model has further come down to Rs 11,999, while the bigger storage model continues to priced Rs 15,999.

Furthermore, if you are ready to part your old mobile, then you can claim up to Rs 11,300 discount via an exchange deal. This is valid on mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home and also at offline Mi Preferred partner stores across India.

Considering the aggressive price cut, Mi A2 (review) is now the best mid-range phone to buy right now. It has time-tested Qualcomm octa-core CPU, one of the best camera hardware, a full day's battery life and most importantly, it runs pure Android OS with no third party apps.

In December, it received the latest Google Android Pie update and is slated to get Android Q firmware later this year.

Xiaomi Mi A2 houses feature-rich dual cameras—one 12MP (Sony IMX486 sensor) and a 20MP (Sony IMX376 sensor).

The 12MP primary camera has 1.25µm large pixels and an F1.75 aperture, which allows Mi A2 to take photos with beautiful Bokeh effects in AI portrait mode. The rear 20MP camera features the same Super Pixel-enabled sensor with a large F1.75 aperture, which results in clearer, vibrant photos even in low-light conditions

Another unique aspect on Mi A2 is a manual selection of the rear lens -- the 20MP or 12MP rear camera, according to environment lighting. For example, switching to the 20MP sensor when shooting in low-light situations takes advantage of the large 2.0µm pixels for brighter photos.

On the front, the Mi A2 Android One houses an equally impressive 20MP front sensor with Super Pixel technology that combines the information from four pixels to create one large 2.0µm pixel, which greatly improves the resulting picture quality in low-light conditions. Coupled with effects such as AI Portrait, AI Beautify 4.0 and HDR, as well as a 4500K front Selfie-light, consumers are assured of quality selfies at any lighting conditions.

It can be noted that the new Mi A2 comes with EIS (electronic image stabilization) that ensures the videos are stabilized even when there is shaking of the hand.

1 / 4







Other notable features of the Mi A2 include 5.99-inch full HD+ display, Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One:

Model Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One Display 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 2.5D curved glass display Brightness: 450 nits and 84% NTSC colour gamut

Aspect ratio: 18:9

Contrast ratio: 1000:1 OS Android 8.1 Oreo ( confirmed to get Android 9.0 Pie) Processor 14nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core (4 x 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 260) GPU Adreno 512 RAM 4GB/6GB LPDDR 4X Storage 64GB/128GB (+ expandable up to 128GB via microSD card) Camera Main: 20MP ( Sony IMX486 sensor+F1.75 aperture+ 1.25µm pixel size) + 20MP (Sony IMX376) with Artificial Intelligence

Front: 20MP with Sony IMX376 sensor, F1.75 aperture Battery 3,010mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 capability Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz/5GHz), USB Type C port, A-GPS/GLONASS, Infrared sensor (TV remote control), Dimensions 158.88×75.54×7.3 mm Weight 166g Price 4GB RAM+64GB storage: 13,999—New price: Rs 11,999

6GB RAM+128GB storage: Rs 15,999

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Xaiomi.