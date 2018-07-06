Popular Chinese consumer electronics major Xiaomi has released MIUI 10 Global ROM Beta to eligible devices via Over-The-Air (OTA) process across several regions.

In addition to the Redmi Note 5 and the Note 5 Pro, the new MIUI 10 Global ROM Beta v8.7.5 is now seeding to Mi 6, Mi MIX 2, Redmi S2, Mi MIX 2S, Mi 5, Mi Note 2 and the Mi MIX. The company has promised to roll-out software more several more phones by this month end.

In total, Xiaomi intends to offer MIUI 10 for more than 30 devices (both including Mi and Redmi series) even the old entry-level models dating as far as 2016, which is unprecedented in Android ecosystem. Though Xiaomi is guilty of being slow in releasing the software update to its device, it compensates by offering long-term software support, which other rival brands have software policy of 2 (Android)+1(bi-monthly security patch) years sometimes even lesser time frame.

As per official press note, Xiaomi is confirmed to release MIUI 10 to Mi 8, Mi MIX 2S, Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX, Mi 6X, Mi 6, Mi 5, Mi Note 2, Redmi S2, Redmi Note 5, Mi Note 3, Mi 5X, Mi 5c, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 4, Mi 4c, Mi 4S, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4X, Redmi 3S/Redmi 3X, Redmi Pro, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm), Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4 (MTK) and Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm).

When will MIUI 10 public version release?

The company is slated to continue the beta testing programme for another month. After taking feedback from the public software testers, Xiaomi is slated to conduct one final test to weed out all bugs and glitches. Once convinced, there are no issues, MIUI 10 public version will be released in September in phases to all the eligible devices.

What is coming in MIUI 10?

Xiaomi is promising that Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 will make the device work faster in terms of app loading and more. It also comes with two critical system optimisations—Lock-free critical path and Codependent prioritizing, which improves the overall responsiveness of MIUI 10 by at least 10 percent.

MIUI 10 has been designed to enhance the user experience with several easy-to-use full-screen hand gestures without the need for virtual buttons, along with new features such as more content in the tiled taskbar and improved swiping gestures (up and down for switching tasks, sideways to end current task), users will be delighted at the increase in their multitasking efficiency. Users will also be able to seamlessly switch to full-screen gestures. Besides, MIUI 10 will provide a much more productive experience with a completely redesigned recent apps menu showing up to 5 apps in one screen.

With MIUI 10, Xiaomi is bringing AI Portrait feature from both the front and back cameras for single lens camera phone. With this feature, users can change the focus on the foreground and blur the background

Devices eligible to receive AI Portrait feature for front cameras: Mi MIX 2/Mi 6/Mi 5s Plus/Mi 5s/Mi 5/Mi Note 2/Mi Max 2/Mi Max/Redmi Note 5(India)/Redmi Note 4(India)/Redmi Note 4X/Redmi Note 3/Redmi 5/Redmi 4/Redmi 4X

Devices eligible to receive AI Portrait feature for rear cameras:

Mi MIX 2/Mi 5s/Mi 5s Plus/Mi 5/Mi Note 2/Mi Max 2/Mi Max/Redmi Note 4(India)/Redmi Note 4X/Redmi Note 3/Redmi 5/Redmi 4/Redmi 4X

With MIUI 10, Xiaomi brings completely new ring chimes for notifications. From notifications to audio feedback and ambient sounds from an app like the timer with nature-related water droplets, rain, sand dunes in the wind on a desert, forest sound with waterfall effect, ocean wave sound and more, which soothes the user's mood rather than annoyed by notifications and calls. MIUI 10 is also designed in a way that will reduce the aural clutter.

Customized for India: The new MIUI 10 follows up the region-specific feature such as the camera app doubling up as a Paytm QR code scanner, a local service page in the inbuilt browser with full support for PWA (progressive web apps), and the content-rich libraries of Mi Music and Mi Video ensure a great, entertaining and an ergonomic experience.

The new MIUI 10 follows up the region-specific feature such as the camera app doubling up as a Paytm QR code scanner, a local service page in the inbuilt browser with full support for PWA (progressive web apps), and the content-rich libraries of Mi Music and Mi Video ensure a great, entertaining and an ergonomic experience. It also adds a quick menu tab to all business messages, which allows users to explore more about the service with one tap.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Xiaomi.