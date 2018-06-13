Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd. (ACT) Fibernet has announced a collaboration with Xiaomi to offer lucrative broadband internet service to Mi TV owners in Indian metros.

"We are delighted to extend high-speed fibre broadband connectivity to our Mi LED TV users in India, in partnership with ACT Fibernet. With our content first philosophy, we hope to bring each Mi LED TV user a unique experience with a personalized interface. All this and much more are possible with PatchWall inbuilt into the world's thinnest LED TV. Mi LED TV offers over 500,000 hours of content and we are confident that ACT Fibernet's reliable and high-speed Internet connectivity enables an enriching experience for our users," Sudeep Sahu, product manager, MiTV, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

As part of the ACT Fibernet and Xiaomi joint-initiative, Mi LED TV users will get a one-month free trial of high-speed internet plans. After that, they will be eligible for special offers on the plans. On opting for advance plans, subscribers are entitled to claim two months free subscription along with 1000 GB extra data limit valid till December 31, 2018.

Here's how Xiaomi Mi TV owners can avail special ACT Fibernet data offer:

Step 1: Xiaomi Mi LED TV are advised to send proof of purchase (including the Serial Number, Order ID, and picture of the bill or PDF of the bill) along with Name, Mobile number , City details to the email address actwithmi@incredible.actcorp.in

Step 2: Then, ACT Fibernet official to verify the purchase with Xiaomi and outcall the customer, confirm the offer, check for feasibility in customer location and proceed with the installation.

Here are city-specific data plans offered by ACT Fibernet:

City Plan name Speed Data limit Bengaluru ACT Storm 100 Mbps 350 GB ACT Lightning 125 Mbps 500 GB ACT Incredible 150 Mbps 800 GB Delhi ACT Platinum Promo 150 Mbps 1000 GB Hyderabad A - Max 1299 100 Mbps 750 GB Incredible 1999 150 Mbps 1250 GB Chennai ACT Storm 100 Mbps 500 GB ACT Lightning 100 Mbps 1000 GB ACT Thunder 150 Mbps 1500 GB ACT Incredible 200 Mbps 2000 GB

