After taking the Indian smartphone market by storm, Xiaomi decided to disrupt the TV market in the country and the launched the 55-inch Mi TV 4 on February 14. It was followed soon by the more affordable Mi TV 4A series. Like its smartphone lineup, the TV lineup to offers great value-for-money by offering some impressive set of features at affordable prices.

However, Xiaomi's Android-based Mi TVs, despite being one of the cheapest smart LED TVs available on the market, did not have support for some popular digital content platforms like Hotstar and Netflix. But now, Xiaomi has brought Hotstar integration for the Mi TV series in India.

With the Hotstar integration, users can directly access the various movies and live TV channels on the Hotstar app straight from their Mi TV 4 or Mi TV 4A.

How to get Hotstar app on Mi TV?

To access Hotstar on your Mi TV 4 or Mi TV 4A smart TV, you will need to find the Hotstar app by going into the Apps section and clicking on the More Apps option. Once there, type in 'Hotstar' using the Mi TV magic remote controller and click on Install. The app will be downloaded to the Home Screen.

The Hotstar app allows you to search for your favorite TV shows, movies, and sports. The app also features thumbnails on the app home screen, showing various TV shows and movie titles.

What about Netflix?

The Hotstar integration comes as a respite for those who were complaining about the limited content available on Xiaomi's PatchWall interface. And hopefully, we can now expect Xiaomi to integrate Netflix on the Mi TV series in the coming days.

To recall, Xiaomi launched the Mi TV 4 with a 55-inch IPS LED panel at a price of Rs 39,999.The Mi TV 4 has a 4K display with 3,840 x 2,160 pixels resolution and 178-degree viewing angle and it comes with an ultra-slim design which is just 4.9mm thick.

The Android TV-based smart TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM and features 8GB of internal storage.

Talking about the Mi TV 4A series, it has two got models a 43-inch and a 32-inch model priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively. Both the TVs are Android-powered smart TVs and pack 1GB of Ram and 8GB of internal storage. While the 43-inch Mi TV 4A comes with Full HD (1080x1920 pixels) resolution, the 32-inch model packs an HD-ready display with 768x1366 pixels resolution.

On the software side, the TVs (Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A) run Xiaomi's Patchwall interface which is based on Android TV OS. And although, Xiaomi's Mi TV series features several in-built content streaming apps like YouTube, Sony LIV, and Hungama. They do not support some popular platforms like Netflix.

The Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A are sold in India through Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores, but their availability is an issue since they are sold only in "flash sales" like most Xiaomi products.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has also launched a bunch of new Mi accessories including the Mi Travel Backpack, Mi City Backpack, Mi Casual Backpack and a Mi Band Strap - HRX Edition. All these new accessories will be available through Mi.com and Mi Home stores across the country.