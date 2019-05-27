E-commerce giant Amazon India has commenced another edition of Mi Days sale. The sale will be valid on both Amazon and Mi.com and it will be live from 27 May to 31 May. At the five-day long sale, you have a chance to grab Xiaomi products at an effective price. During Mi sale, various smartphones of Redmi series get discounted price along with some exchange benefits.

Amazon also lists the newly-launched Redmi 7 under Amazon Special category. Along with the discounted price, there is an exclusive ICICI bank offer on this device, which benefits 5% instant discount and no cost EMI. Apart from smartphones, Mi Sports Bluetooth earphones and Mi TV are also available for purchase at a reduced price. Here, we are listing all devices which are available at MI Days sale on Amazon.in.

Xiaomi Redmi 7: Available at Rs 7,999 onwards

Redmi 7 (review) comes in two variants – 2 GB RAM and 3 GB RAM. Both variants are available during the sale and they are priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively. There is also an additional 5% discount when you make payment by using ICICI Bank's card. The price of the phone makes it a value for money product under the 10K price range.

Redmi 7 features a 6.26-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, 4,000mAh battery, 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear cameras, 8-megapixel selfie camera, and dual 4G.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3: Available at Rs 9,999 onwards

Redmi Y3 will be available via flash sale which will be commenced at 12 pm tomorrow on the e-commerce website. It is priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 for the 3GB version and 4GB model.

Redmi Y3 is the third instalment of selfie-centric series from Redmi. The smartphone sports 12MP + 2MP primary camera, 32MP secondary camera, 4,000mAh battery, MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor coupled with Adreno 506 GPU.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Available at Rs 5,999 onwards

Low budget smartphone Redmi 6A is selling at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB model. There is a 3GB RAM variant as well which is sold at Rs 6,499.

Mi Sports Bluetooth wireless earphone: Available at Rs 1,499

IPX4 sweat and splash proof Mi Sports Bluetooth wireless earphone is available at Rs. 1,499, which was previously priced Rs 1,799. The company claims up to 9 hours of battery life. So, if you are looking for a wireless earphone, it's a good chance to grab these tiny buds.

Mi TV: Benefits up to Rs. 7,000

During the sale, there is an offer of benefit up to Rs. 7,000 available at Mi TV. From exchange offer to a reduced price, offers can be availed across various models of Mi TV.