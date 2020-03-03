Xiaomi's Mi A3 smartphone is part of Google's Android One program, which guarantees software updates before others. But that wasn't the case with Android 10, as users were kept waiting for the major software build. At last, the Mi A3 users were treated with Android 10, but it wasn't without disappointment.

Xiaomi Mi A3's Android 10 build appears to have several bugs, causing various issues ranging in the software from malfunctioning fingerprint scanner to system lags, issues with dark mode and more. Shortly after Mi A3 users downloaded the 1.3GB update, complaints started pouring in on Twitter, Reddit and Mi forums.

Why Mi A3 users must avoid Android 10?

If you haven't downloaded the Android 10 update on your Mi A3, it is best to hold off. The update, as exciting as may be, brings along several annoying features going by user complaints. A lot of users are experiencing serious issues with the fingerprint sensor, which refuses to work in various cases.

Firstly, after installing Android 10 on your Mi A3 smartphone, users must revisit their settings to show the fingerprint sensor when the screen is off. Users can navigate to Settings > Security > Fingerprint and then enable "Show fingerprint icon when screen is off." While this will fix one problem, there are many others that require mending from the company's side.

A lot of users have complained that their Mi A3 would require a PIN or pattern to unlock the phone despite having fingerprint lock on the phone, PiunikaWeb reported.

"Fingerprint unlock option not coming on lock screen after Android 10 update. Most probably after Lockdown feature use. After restart fingerprint option comes back but doesn't let unlock without pin, and then fingerprint doesn't show again to unlock. I'm stuck to use pin. Fingerprint option not coming," wrote one user.

"This is called stable and bug free update? And you waited such a long time to provide," another user commented.

The fingerprint issue on Android 10-powered Mi A3 appears to be a widespread issue. But that's not the end of users' problems.

More problems

It appears the issues with Android 10 for Mi A3 are not limited to fingerprint sensor. Some users have also complained that there's system lag, issues with dark mode and microSD recognition and more. Based on complaints from various users after updating the Mi A3 to Android 10, these are the possible problems:

Battery drain

Face unlock doesn't work as well as before

Front camera quality degraded

Notification LED blinking

Camera app closes in Pro mode

Dark mode isn't true black

Icons appear bigger

If these problems continue to pour in, Xiaomi might have to pull down the buggy software from the servers and re-issue a patched version. There's no word from Xiaomi on the issues just yet. Stay tuned for updates.