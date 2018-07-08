Xiaomi is going to launch yet another smartphone soon, this time succeeding the popular Android One-powered Mi A1. Xiaomi Mi A2 has made the headlines on more than one occasion, confirming its design, key specs and features. Now, there's a new report revealing some key details about the Mi A2, spiking interest for the upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi A2 is going to be same as the recently-launched Mi 6X in China, just like the Mi 5X was launched globally as the Mi A1. The Mi A2 is going to be launched in Spain on July 25, 2018, but its India release is a mystery so far. Ahead of the international debut, a leaked document has outlined the key features, including its RAM, storage and colour variants that would be available at launch.

Sources have revealed that the Mi A2 would arrive in four variants. The base model with have 4GB RAM+ 32GB ROM, and then the next variant will sport 4GB RAM+64GB storage. two high-end variants will come with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, MySmartPrice exclusively reported.

In addition to this information, the report further revealed that the Mi A2 would arrive in black, blue, and gold colour options, but there's no word on the red or rose gold colours like we saw in the Mi A1.

Xiaomi Mi A2's remaining features are not a mystery. It will come with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, stock Android 8.1 Oreo and 3,010mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

Xiaomi Mi A2 will also sport impressive optics, complete with 12MP+20MP dual camera setup at the back with PDAF, dual LED flash, 4K video recording and Bokeh effect for those who like to take photos with DSLR-like effect. Selfie lovers will be content with a 20MP front-facing camera on the Mi A2.

Other features include dual SIM card support, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card. In terms of pricing, the Mi A2 is expected to be launched at Rs 16,999 when it comes to India. Stay tuned for updates.