A picture of the much-awaited Xiaomi Mi A2 has surfaced online hinting that the launch is just around the corner. In the image, the device is shown to run Android Oreo 8.1 OS.

It can also be noted that in the 'About phone' page of the device, there is no mention of the MIUI, but looks similar to Mi 6X, which was launched in late April. Also, the Xiaomi phone shows Google security patch with a date stamp: May 5 2018, confirming that the device is indeed Mi A2 and has been under test for at least a couple of months now.

The image leak comes in the wake of Xiaomi kicking off Mi Explorer contest, which entitles lucky winners a free four-day round-trip (July 23-July 26) to Madrid, Spain, which also happens to play host to the company's global product launch on July 24 (or on 25). Many believe that the company is mostly like to officially unveil the global variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6X dubbed as the Mi A2.

For those unaware, Xiaomi Mi A2 features the same design language and internal hardware as seen in the Mi 6X, but differ in one key attribute. The former is an Android One series phone and will run pure Android Oreo OS. On the other hand, the latter has highly customized Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 software.

The Mi A2 is expected to sport a premium metal-clad cover on the back with the vertically-aligned dual camera on the top left corner and a fingerprint sensor in the middle for easy access to the finger to unlock the screen. On the front, it is expected to flaunt a 5.99-inch full HD+ screen with 2.5D curved glass on top similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Under-the-hood, Mi A2 is said to house Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core, which can clock CPU speed up to 2.2GHz. It is backed by sumptuous 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 3,010mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole under mixed usage.

It also comes packed with a feature-rich dual-camera module having 12MP (Sony IMX486 sensor) and 20MP (Sony IMX376 sensor). It is assisted by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based software that can recognize 24 different scene types to optimize the camera to take the perfect photo. It scans the scene to identify whether the subject is in exotic locations such as hills, beach and is intelligent enough to differentiate between pet animals, flowers, and humans, and optimizes the camera settings to take the best possible snaps.

On the front too, it houses equally impressive 20MP (with Sony IMX376 sensor) with F1.75 aperture guaranteeing the users of good quality selfies even under low-light condition. It will also be assisted Smart beauty app to help users edit skin tone and other stuff.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi 6X aka Mi A2:

Model Xiaomi Mi 6X aka Mi A2 Display 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 2.5D curved glass display Brightness: 450 nits and 84% NTSC colour gamut

Aspect ratio: 18:9

Contrast ratio: 1000:1 OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI Processor 14nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core (4 x 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 260) GPU Adreno 512 RAM 4GB/6GB LPDDR 4X Storage 64GB/128GB (+ expandable up to 128GB via microSD card) Camera Main: 20MP ( Sony IMX486 sensor+F1.75 aperture+ 1.25µm pixel size) + 20MP (Sony IMX376) with Artificial Intelligence

Front: 20MP with Sony IMX376 sensor, F1.75 aperture Battery 3,010mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 capability Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz/5GHz), USB Type C port, A-GPS/GLONASS, Infrared sensor (TV remote control), Dimensions 158.88×75.54×7.3 mm Weight 166g Price (Mi 6X price in China) 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: ¥1599 ($253/€207/Rs 16,898)

6GB RAM + 64GB storage: ¥1799 ($285/€233/Rs 19,011)

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: ¥1999 ($316/€259/Rs 21,123)

