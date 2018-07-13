Last year, Xiaomi chose New Delhi to host the global launch of Xiaomi's first ever Google affiliated Android One series Mi A1 and now the company has found a new city to unveil its successor this year.

Xiaomi has begun sending invites for the product launch in Madrid, Spain on July 24. Though the company has not revealed the name of the device, it is widely reported that the mystery phone is most likely to be the Mi A2.

Like the Mi 5X, which was design and hardware reference for the Mi A1, the upcoming Mi A2 is also inspired by Mi 6X. The Mi A2 runs pure Android Oreo OS. On the other hand, the latter has highly customized Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 software.

The Mi A2 sports 5.99-inch full HD+ screen having 2.5D curved glass. On the back, it will flaunt a premium metal-clad cover with the vertically-aligned dual camera on the top left corner and a fingerprint sensor in the middle for easy access to unlock the screen.

Under the hood, the Mi A2 is said to house Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core, which can clock CPU speed up to 2.2GHz. It is backed by sumptuous 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 3,010mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

The smartphone also comes packed with a feature-rich dual-camera module having 12MP (Sony IMX486 sensor) and 20MP (Sony IMX376 sensor).

It is assisted by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based software that can recognize 24 different scene types to optimize the camera to take the perfect photo. It scans the scene to identify whether the subject is in exotic locations such as hills, beach and is intelligent enough to differentiate between pet animals, flowers, and humans, and optimizes the camera settings to take the best possible snaps.

On the front too, it houses equally impressive 20MP (with Sony IMX376 sensor) with F1.75 aperture guaranteeing the users of good quality selfies even under low-light condition. It will also be assisted Smart beauty app to help users edit skin tone and other stuff.

Word on the street is that the new Mi A2 will also be accompanied by Mi A2 Lite, a watered-down version of the former. Interestingly, the same device was listed on a Polish website, a few hours prior to this article. Once the word got out in the media, it was taken down.

Interestingly, Mi A2 Lite closely resembles Redmi 6 Pro in terms of design and also internal hardware, but differ in the operating system. The former comes with pure Android Oreo and on the other hand, the latter comes with MIUI custom interface.

The Mi A2 Lite with a 5.84-inch full HD+ screen, an iPhone X-like display notch on top of the display, which houses a camera and companion sensors to assist in face recognition feature, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB storage, 32GB/64GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

The key aspect of the device is its camera hardware. It comes with a 12MP+5MP dual camera with Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portrait and AI scene detection feature. With this, the phone will be capable of detecting different possible scenes and subjects such as pets, flowers, human face, landscape, snowy conditions, night, food and more.

On the front too, Redmi 6 Pro features an equally impressive 5MP front camera with AI Portrait, wherein despite having just one lens, it can take selfies with Bokeh blur effect. It allows users to adjust the focus on the background and foreground, which suits best to make it look appealing.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite: