It's Xiaomi's turn to shine now and the company just confirmed the date it'll be making the headlines with its 2018 flagship Mi 8 smartphone. There has been a lot of interest for the Mi 8 smartphone, which was previously rumoured to be called Mi 7, and all the mysteries surrounding the handset will finally be put to rest on May 31.

Xiaomi's global spokesperson Donovan Sung confirmed on Tuesday (May 22) that the Chinese tech giant will finally unveil the Mi 8 smartphone on May 31, commemorating the company's eighth anniversary. With this, it's clear that the company is giving the Mi 7 moniker a miss and jump directly to Mi 8.

Xiaomi is already hosting a conference in Shenzhen on May 31, for which it has sold tickets and expecting around 5,000 attendees. At the event, the company is also expected to launch Mi Band 3 besides the Mi 8 smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 8 – Everything you need to know

With the launch date confirmed, Xiaomi fans are not as restless as they were for the Mi 8 smartphone. But there has been a fair amount of speculation around the upcoming flagship, which has offered exclusive insights on what to expect from the Mi 8.

According to a new leaked image of a Xiaomi presentation spotted by GizmoChina, key features of the Mi 8 alongside its price have been revealed. Xiaomi Mi 8 is expected to come with a 6.01-inch display with in-display fingerprint scanner, which was recently shown in a leaked video, and 3D facial scanning.

The slide also revealed confirmed that the Mi 8 will be powered by Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. Both variants will be priced competitively at ¥2,799 (Rs 29,900) and ¥3,199 (Rs 34,200), respectively.

If a recent leaked image of the Mi 8 is to be believed, there's going to be a vertical dual camera setup at the back on top of a glass panel. The display area is in line with the trending notch design and zero bezels on the sides.

With these features, Xiaomi Mi 8 will be pitted directly against the recently-launched OnePlus 6 and Honor 10 smartphones. The handset's launch in India is still not confirmed, but we hope to hear more on that once the China event is concluded. Stay tuned for updates.