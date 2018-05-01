It's been little over a month since Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Mix 2s and now reports are emerging that the company is prepping to pull the wraps off another Mi series Android flagship in the coming weeks.

A tipster has released a Xiaomi poster on Weibo, which shows a graphics-enhanced numerical 7 flanked with flame. This teaser image is said to be of the long-rumored Mi 7, which was actually due for launch in April.

Now, the timing details on Mi 7 poster say it will be unveiled on May 23. Though there are no official comments from Xiaomi, this might be a real deal. Its predecessor was launched around the same time in 2017, but this year the company instead unveiled the Mi 6X. We believe the company might have postponed the Mi 7 launch so that the device doesn't cannibalize the Mi Mix 2s sales.

Now that the Mi Mix 2s had a good run in the smartphone market for two months, it's time for smaller screen sibling Mi 7 to make the debut.

Xiaomi Mi 7: All you need to know about Android flagship

Last month, Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun in an informal Q&A on Weibo confirmed to fan query that the Mi 7 will the company's first smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Other expected features of Mi 7 include 6.01-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio, meaning it won't be coming with any notch on top of screen-like Apple iPhone X.

Under-the-hood, the Mi 7 is said to come with Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful CPU to date. It will be backed by 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, a dual 16MP+16MP cameras on the back, a 4850mAh battery with fast charging (& wireless charging) capability, Bluetooth v5.0, dual-SIM slot, Type C USB port and other standard connectivity features.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Xiaomi in a bid to give a stiff challenge to the upcoming OnePlus 6, it is expected retail the Mi 7 for around ¥2,999 (approx. $471/€393/Rs 31,499).

