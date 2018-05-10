Raw images of the Xiaomi's soon-to-be-launched Mi 7 have surfaced online revealing key design elements of the device.

In the image, the Android flagship looks like a clone of the iPhone X with a wide notch on top of the display. Other Chinese brands too, have taken a liking for the Apple's anniversary mobile's design, but the top-chin in their phones is narrow just to house a proximity sensor and a camera with face unlock capability. But, Xiaomi Mi 7 looks like it will have an advanced camera hardware and possibly come with an IR (InfraRed) laser sensor capable of scanning owner's face even in the dark.

In another image, the tipster shows the system configuration of the device. The Mi 7 is expected to come with Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.8.5.2 software, 2.8GHz Qualcomm processor, 128GB storage and 6GB RAM.

That's the maximum information we could glean from the leaked images. We expect more such leaks in terms of photos and internal hardware.

Xiaomi Mi 7: What we know so far

Last month, Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun in an informal Q&A on Weibo confirmed to fan query that the Mi 7 will the company's first smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Other expected features of Mi 7 include 6.01-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) display, a vertically aligned rear side dual-camera module with LED flash on the top left corner.

Under-the-hood, the Mi 7 is said to come with Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful CPU to date. It will be backed by 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, a dual 16MP+16MP cameras on the back, a 4850mAh battery with fast charging (& wireless charging) capability, Bluetooth v5.0, dual-SIM slot, Type C USB port and other standard connectivity features.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Xiaomi is expected retail the Mi 7 for around ¥2,999 (approx. $471/€393/Rs 31,499). If this turns out to be true, Xiaomi Mi 7 will give a stiff challenge to the upcoming OnePlus 6.

