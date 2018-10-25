After weeks of teasing, China's popular consumer electronics major Xiaomi finally pulled wraps off the new flagship Mi Mix 3 series at the popular tourist venue The Forbidden City (aka The Palace Museum) on October 25.

Xiaomi's new Mi Mix 3, while continuing the Full View screen structure of its predecessor Mi Mix 2, comes with a huge upgrade both in terms of the design and internal hardware.

The big change you will notice is the sliding front-camera. The Mi Mix 3 boasts a magnetic slider design backed by neodymium permanent magnets. It is said to be more reliable and durable compared to rival branded phones.

If the company is to be believed, the slider can last for close to 300,000 cycles. Also, it offers five distinct camera sliding sounds.

It flaunts magnificent 6.39-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) screen having 93.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio and features a thin chin at the base and rest of the sides very slim bezels, thus guaranteeing rich cinematic viewing experience.

ENMIUI forum (screen-grab)

Another notable aspect of the new Mi Mix 3 is the photography hardware. It has reportedly scored an average of 103 points by world-renowned camera rating agency DxOMark. For still photos, it got 108 points and for the video, it managed to get 93 points, which is pretty good a for a premium phone.

It comes with dual 12MP primary shooters with Optical Image Stabilisation, dual-tone LED flash, Optical Zoom, 960 fps slo-mo video recording capability.

On the front, it features an equally impressive dual camera setup, a 24MP primary and a 2MP Depth-Of-Field camera with customised CRI (Colour Rendering Index) selfie light support.

Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core, 6GB/8GB RAM, Android Oreo-based MIUI 10, 128GB/256GB storage and 3,200mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 (for wired) and wireless charging capability.

Xiaomi also unveiled super premium The Palace Museum edition with. It boasts legendary Chinese creature Xiezhi, a mythical beast that symbolizes justice, engraved with 24-carat gold on its ceramic back cover. It also comes with 10GB RAM, making the world's first tier-1 branded phone to have such huge physical memory capacity.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 price and availability details:

Mi Mix 3 will be available in Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Onyx Black through online and offline channels in Chinese mainland, with 6GB + 128GB for RMB 3,299 (approx. $475/€416/Rs 34,808), 8GB +128GB for RMB 3,599 (around $518/€454/Rs 37,973), and 8GB + 256GB for RMB 3,999 (roughly $576/€505/Rs 42,193).

The 10GB + 256GB Mi MIX 3 Palace Museum Edition is priced at RMB 4,999 (approx. $720/€631/Rs 52,744). Availability in other markets will be announced closer to local launch dates.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3:

Model Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Display 6.39-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) screen Aspect ratio: 19.5:9

Brightness: 103.8% NTSC Colour Gamut, 600 nits

Contrast ratio: 60000:1 OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10 Processor 64-bit class 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core GPU Adreno 630 RAM + Storage Model 1: 6GB LPDDR4X RAM+128GB (UFS 2.1) Model 2: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM+128GB (UFS 2.1) Model 3: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM+256GB (UFS 2.1) Model 4: 10GB LPDDR4X RAM+256GB (UFS 2.1) Camera Dual main shooter: 12MP (with ½.6-inch Sony IMX363 sensor, 26mm wide-angle lens, F1.8 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size,4-axis OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 12MP (with Samsung S5K3M3+sensor, 1.0µ pixel size, F2.4 aperture) with dual-tone LED flash, 4K video recording, 960 fps slo-mo recording, Optical Zoom, 2x Zoom

Dual front snapper: 24MP (with Sony IMX576 sensors, Super Pixel low-light technology)+ 2MP Depth-Of-Field camera (with OVO2A10) with customised CRI (Colour Rendering Index) selfie light support Battery 3,200mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 (wired fast charging) and 10W Qi wireless charging Network 4G VoLTE Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (type: nano + nano), fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11ac dual-band: 2.4GHz/5GHz; 4x4 MU-MIMO), A-GPS/GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Type-C USB port, NFC Dimensions 157.89x 74.69x 8.46 mm Weight 218g Colours Emerald Green/Onyx Black/ Sapphire Blue Price Model 1: 6GB LPDDR4X RAM+128GB (UFS 2.1): RMB 3,299 (approx. $475/€416/Rs 34,808),

Model 2: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM+128GB (UFS 2.1): RMB 3,599 (around $518/€454/Rs 37,973)

Model 3: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM+256GB (UFS 2.1): RMB 3,999 (roughly $576/€505/Rs 42,193)

Model 4 (The Palace Museum edition): 10GB LPDDR4X RAM+256GB (UFS 2.1): RMB 4,999 (approx. $720/€631/Rs 52,744)

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Xiaomi.