Xiaomi India announced on Tuesday that its current President, Muralikrishnan B, will be stepping down from his role at the end of the year. Muralikrishnan, who has been with the company for over six years, will be transitioning to pursue his passion for academic research. He will continue to operate in his current capacity until the end of the year, the company confirmed.

Muralikrishnan's departure marks the end of a successful tenure that saw Xiaomi India achieve exceptional success. Under his leadership, the company became a key player in the technology landscape, connecting millions to innovative products. His contribution to the company was deeply appreciated by Adam Zeng, Senior Vice President of the Group and President of International Business Department.

Zeng stated, Under Murali's leadership, Xiaomi has seen exceptional success in India, continuing to be a key player in the technology landscape and connecting millions to innovative products. We deeply appreciate his contribution, and our commitment to India's growth journey remains stronger than ever.

Muralikrishnan's next venture will be in the field of academic research, where he will focus on an 'Executive Doctorate in Management.' His aim is to deepen his expertise in 'Consumer Behaviour on Technology Platforms.' Despite his departure, Muralikrishnan will continue to support Xiaomi India as an independent Strategic Advisor. In the wake of Muralikrishnan's departure, Sudhin Mathur, with over 30 years in the industry, will continue to guide key functions as COO. Other key leaders, including Sameer Rao (CFO), Varun Madan (CPO), and Anuj Sharma (CMO), will further strengthen Xiaomi's focus on high-quality technology experiences and its ambitious vision for the next decade.

Muralikrishnan joined Xiaomi India in 2018 and held various roles, including Chief Operating Officer, before his promotion to President in 2022. Throughout his tenure, he played a pivotal role in enhancing Xiaomi India's brand presence, leading strategic direction across teams, and steering critical public affairs efforts. Reflecting on his time at Xiaomi India, Muralikrishnan said, My experience at Xiaomi India has been one of the most fulfilling chapters of my career. The values of sincerity and passion that Xiaomi embodies have been central to our journey. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together in such a dynamic market.

This development is reminiscent of similar leadership transitions in the tech industry. For instance, in 2024, Samir Kumar was appointed as Amazon India's Country Manager. Such transitions often signal strategic shifts and new directions for the companies involved. In other news, Xiaomi India is reportedly planning to heavily invest in marketing and training for its offline expansion in the next 1-2 years. This move aligns with the company's commitment to India's growth journey and its focus on high-quality technology experiences.

Muralikrishnan's departure from Xiaomi India marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for the company. His contributions have been instrumental in shaping the company's success in India, and his legacy will undoubtedly continue to influence its future trajectory. As the tech industry continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how Xiaomi India navigates these changes under new leadership.