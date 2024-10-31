Apple has once again made headlines with the launch of its new MacBook Pro. This latest offering is powered by the M4 family of chips, which includes the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max. These chips promise to deliver faster performance and enhanced capabilities, setting a new benchmark in the tech industry.

The new MacBook Pro is designed for Apple Intelligence a personal intelligence system that revolutionizes how users work, communicate, and express themselves. This system is designed with a strong focus on user privacy, ensuring that personal data remains secure while users enjoy the enhanced capabilities of their device.

The new MacBook Pro is available in space black and silver finishes. The 14-inch model includes the high-speed performance of the M4 chip and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. It starts with 16GB of memory and is priced at Rs 169,900. The 14 and 16-inch models with M4 Pro and M4 Max offer Thunderbolt 5 for faster transfer speeds and advanced connectivity.

The M4 family of chips, built using second-generation 3-nanometer technology, is the most advanced lineup of chips for a personal computer. They offer phenomenal single-threaded CPU performance with the world's fastest CPU core, along with outstanding multithreaded CPU performance for the most demanding workloads.

Combined with machine learning accelerators in the CPU, an advanced GPU, and a faster and more efficient Neural Engine, Apple silicon is built from the ground up to deliver incredible performance for AI. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 is the ideal choice for entrepreneurs, students, creators, or anyone doing what they love. For those who need even faster performance for more demanding workflows, the MacBook Pro with M4 Pro offers a tremendous performance boost.

The MacBook Pro's Liquid Retina XDR display gets an upgrade with a new nano-texture option that significantly reduces glare, making it ideal for outdoor use. Additionally, a new 12MP Center Stage camera ensures video calls are more engaging by automatically keeping users centred in the frame.

Apple continues its commitment to the environment by using 100% recycled aluminum in the MacBook Pro's enclosure and eliminating plastic from its packaging. The company aims to be carbon neutral across its entire carbon footprint by 2030. The new chips not only offer power but also efficiency with industry-leading performance per watt which means users can enjoy up to 24 hours of battery life.