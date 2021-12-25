Smartphone brand Xiaomi has been fined $3,141 (20,000 yuan) for false advertising in its home country, media reports say.

This penalty has been imposed by the Chinese government's market supervision department for violating the "Advertising Law of the People's Republic of China," citing IT Home, GizmoChina reported on Friday.

The report mentioned that, last year, the company made a mistake in a banner ad for Redmi K30 5G on Tmall. The promotional image mentioned the smartphone to feature 'Samsung AMOLED display', while in reality, the handset sports an LCD panel.

"Whoever that did this mistake may have got confused with the specs of the Redmi K30 Pro 5G, which actually has an AMOLED panel supplied by Samsung Display," the report said.

The Redmi K30 5G was launched in China in December 2019 in four storage variants, starting at 1,999 yuan for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is for 2,299 yuan.

There's another variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at 2,599 yuan. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at 2,899 yuan.