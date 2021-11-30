Redmi on Tuesday launched a new smartphone 'Redmi Note 11T 5G' as a rebranded version of the regular Redmi Note 11 5G that was launched in China last month.

Redmi Note 11T 5G is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can cost Rs 17,999. The top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can be priced at Rs 19,999.

"With this launch, we are taking the next big leap in smartphone technology by offering 5G connectivity that brings 7 band support and makes premium 5G smartphone technology accessible to all. The recent 5G standalone lab trial conducted in partnership with Reliance Jio further testifies the capability and performance of Redmi Note 11T 5G," Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

The device will be available at an introductory discount of Rs 1,000, coupled with additional Rs 1,000 ICICI bank, across - Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studios, Amazon.in and across all retail partners.

The smartphone comes in aquamarine blue, matte black, and stardust white colours and will go on sale starting December 7 through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and select retail stores.

Redmi Note 11T 5G

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G comes with the dual rear camera setup-- a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter.

For selfies, the phone houses a 16MP selfie camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Pro fast charging.

(With IANS inputs)