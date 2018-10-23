Xiaomi's much publicized 'Diwali with Mi' festive sale finally went live in the wee hours in India on 23 October and will conclude later this week on 25 October.

In the three-day promotional sale, Xiaomi is offering a lots of lucrative deals on several product categories mobile phones such as Mi, Redmi, Poco series, smart televisions (43-inch Mi TV 4A), Internet of Things such as Mi Home Security Camera 360, also Mi Luggage, smart fitness band Mi Band 3, Mi Power Banks, Mi Bluetooth speakers, headsets and more [full details in the table below].

One of the most important segments of today's Diwali with Mi programme is the Re 1 flash sale of Poco F1 (review) with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and Mi Home Security Camera 360, which cost Rs 23,999 and 2,699, respectively and the sale goes live at sharp 4:00 pm.

Later in the evening at 6:00 pm, Xiaomi is hosting another Small=Big sale. It is offering popular budget Redmi 6A and 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i, which combined cost Rs 6,998 for just Rs 699. At the same time, it will also be selling Mi Luggage 20(49 cm) and Mi Travel U-Shaped Pillow for just Rs 999 against the original price: R 3,998.

However, they will be available in limited stocks and consumers have to be quick to grab the product once the countdown hits zero.

Tips and tricks on how to boost your chances at Xiaomi's 'Diwali with Mi' Re. 1 flash sale and Small=Big sale:

Prerequisite:

Firstly, in order to participate in the Xiaomi's Re. 1 flash sale, prospective consumers should have a personal account on Mi Store. It will be hosted simultaneously on both on the mobile application for smartphone users and also on the desktop version, for those who prefer participating on their PCs.

Registered customers are advised to log in to their respective Xiaomi's Mi.com store (Desktop version) account or Mi mobile App and update the shipping address, so that you get the device to your cart, finish the payment transaction fast.

Just minutes before the sale, test the internet connection by refreshing the page at regular interval and also shut down all other tabs on the browser so that internet band is dedicated to Xiaomi flash sale webpage

For problem-free experience, we advise consumers to login into their respective Xiaomi account half an hour or 15 minutes before the sale.

Make sure to keep the credit/debit card near you. If the payment is not completed within pre-set time, the product in the cart will be transferred to the next eligible buyer.

Note: Company has warned that user who successfully adds a product during the Sale must complete the purchase within two (2) hours of the product being added to his/her cart, failing which the order will be cancelled.

It goes without saying that speed and timing are very crucial in this Re. 1 and Small=Big flash sale, as millions of people are vying to have to hands on the limited number of products. So, be attentive in the final seconds of the flash sale countdown and when the clock strikes zero, click the buy button and finish the payment quickly or else the device will be forwarded to next eligible buyer.

Lastly, go back to the Xiaomi's dedicated ' Diwali with Mi' webpage to see the winners' list.

Other discount offers which will be available through open sale include:

Products MRP Discount New Price Redmi Note 5 Pro (4GB+64GB) Rs 14,999 Rs 2,000 Rs 12,999 Redmi Note 5 Pro (6GB+64GB) Rs 16,999 Rs 2,000 Rs 14,999 Redmi Y2 (4GB+64GB) Rs 12,999 Rs 2,000 Rs 10,999 Mi A2 Rs 16,999 Rs 2,000 Rs 14,999 Mi LED Smart TV 4A (43) Rs 22,999 Rs 1,000 Rs 21,999 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i White Rs 1,499 Rs 100 Rs 1,399 Mi Bluetooth Headset Basic Black Rs 899 Rs 100 Rs 799 Mi Earphones Basic Black Rs 399 Rs 50 Rs 349 Mi Earphones Basic Red Rs 399 Rs 50 Rs 349 Mi Earphones Black Rs 699 Rs 100 Rs 599 Mi Earphones Silver Rs 699 Rs 100 Rs 599 Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver White Rs 999 Rs 100 Rs 899 Mi Router 3C Rs 999 Rs 100 Rs 899 Mi Body Composition Scale Rs 1,999 Rs 200 Rs 1,799 Mi Selfie Stick Rs 699 Rs 100 Rs 599 Mi Selfie Stick Tripod Rs 1,099 Rs 100 Rs 999 Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 Rs 1,799 Rs 200 Rs 1,599 Mi Band - HRX Edition Rs 1299 Rs 300 Rs 999 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i Rs 799 Rs 100 Rs 699

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Xiaomi.