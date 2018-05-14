Xiaomi has no plans to go easy on its rivals as it has a robust plan in place to dominate the smartphone industry. Following the recent success of Redmi Note 5 series, Mi MIX 2S, Redmi S2 and Mi 6X, Xiaomi fans can expect a lot more from the Chinese smartphone giant.

A new Eurasian Economic Commission report, spotted by Killer Features, revealed a long list of smartphones that the company could be planning to launch in the months to come. The list doesn't give away the timeline of the unannounced smartphones' launch, but it certainly offers a peek into what's in the pipeline.

Below is the list of smartphones leaked in the EEC report:

Xiaomi Mi 7 Lite Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Xiaomi Redmi Note 6A Xiaomi Redmi Note 6A Prime Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Prime Xiaomi Redmi 6A Plus Xiaomi Redmi 6 Plus Xiaomi Redmi S1 Xiaomi Redmi S3 Xiaomi Redmi A1 Xiaomi Redmi A2 Xiaomi Mi S1 Xiaomi Mi S2 Xiaomi Mi S3 Xiaomi Mi MIX 3S

In addition to these names, the list also included Mi MIX 2S and Redmi S2, which have already been released in other markets. Even though the Mi 7 Lite is mentioned in the report, there's no Mi 7. But rumours are rife about Xiaomi's 2018 flagship launch this month, which is going to be a special upgrade as it marks 8-year anniversary.

Interestingly, the report was filed on May 11 but it is valid up to December 31, 2023. So it's a long shot to expect all of these smartphones in 2018, but it won't be odd to see handsets like Mi MIX 3S, and Redmi 6 lineup sometime later this year or early next year.