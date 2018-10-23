After weeks of teasers, Xiaomi-backed Yeelight finally made its debut in India with four categories of connected smart lights.

First up, Yeelight's new smart LED bulb; it comes with hands-free features, as it can be controlled with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice-assistants. It operates with Wi-Fi and can be operated to change colour or pre-set time to turn on or off in homes with smartphones via mobile apps from office or any other place for that matter. It is available on Amazon India for just Rs 2,799.

Yeelight smart LED bulb (tunable white) is similar to the aforementioned model, but the only difference is that it comes in one colour—white. It costs Rs 2,499 on Amazon.

Yeelight Aurora Lightstrip Plus, as the name suggests comes in a long tape-like strip lined with tiny LED bulbs. A key aspect of this product is that it supports 16 million colours and can be synchronized with music. It is extendable up to 10m in length. Rest of the hands-free features is as same as the aforementioned smart LED bulb and costs Rs 3,999 on Amazon.

Last but not the least, Yeelight Candela, we believe will be the biggest hit among the public, as it bodes well with upcoming Diwali (aka Deepavali), the festival of lights in India. It can mimic candle flame-like flickering in the glass enclosure and comes with a 2,100mAh battery, which is said to be enough to power the device for 8 hours with a single charge.

Thanks to BLE Mesh technology, the company claims the users can control up to 30,000 Candela lamps by rotating just the one of the connected lamp. It is available on Amazon for Rs 4,999.

Key features of Yeelight smart LED light products:

Yeelight smart LED bulb (colour) Yeelight Aurora Lightstrip Plus Yeelight Candela Lamp Yeelight smart LED bulb (tunable white) Wi-Fi enabled and no hub required -Extendable up to 10m-16 million colours with music sync With the latest BLE Mesh technology AI-ready for hands-free control with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa AI-ready for hands-free control with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa Programmable lights to turn on/off at the set time of choice. Group control of multiple strips Simul. control of max. 30,000 lamps with the rotation of anyone Candela Yeelight App supports remote control anytime anywhere Programmable lights to turn on/off at a set time of choice AI-ready for hands-free control with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa 2100mAh built-in battery for up to 8-hour continuous use Programmable lights to turn on/off at a set time of choice Dimmable and adjustable colour temperature Yeelight App supports remote control anytime anywhere With candle flicker effect -Dimmable and adjustable colour temperature-Wi-Fi enabled and no hub required MRP- INR 2,999

Amazon Price- INR 2,799 MRP- INR 4,399

Amazon Price- INR 3,999 MRP- INR 5,999

Amazon Price- INR 4,999 MRP- INR 2,799

Amazon Price- INR 2,499

