Popular Chinese smartphone-maker Xiaomi has revised the company's official MIUI consumer forum website revealing devices eligible for the Android Pie.

The company has already released the Google's sweet baked dish-flavoured mobile OS to flagship phones—Mi Mix 2S, Mi 8, Mi 8 Transparent edition, Mi 8 Fingerprint edition, Mi 8 SE, Mi 8 Youth edition and now, it has announced new list of the devices, which will soon get the new update.

As per revised list, Mi 9 (transparent edition), Mi 6X, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi S2 (aks Redmi Y2 in India) are already under testing, while the company has plans to bring the Android Pie to Mi Mix 2, Mi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and the Mi Note 3 in the second quarter of 2019.

Google has already started Android Q beta testing for Pixel series phones, but Xiaomi is now starting to offer 2018-series OS to its phones. It can be noted that the latter, though late to release OS updates, it is the lone phone-maker, who offers longest software support up four to five years for its devices. Not even the Google does that; it offers a maximum of three years, while other Android affiliated device-makers is obliged to give two years of the software update and additional year of security support.

It has to be noted that the aforementioned Android Pie release schedule is for Chinese phone models not global. That being said, Xiaomi will bring the same to international phone variants, probably with a few weeks time difference. Rest assured, devices launched since 2016 will get Android Pie-based MIUI 10 series OS around the third quarter of 2019.

Android Pie: Key feature you need to know

In addition to Google's security patch, Android 9 Pie brings numerous new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

One of the major aspects of Android Pie is digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

