South African billionaire Elon Musk, a few hours back, officially announced the launch of his new artificial intelligence firm xAI, after years of claiming that AI could spell an end to the existence of humanity.

During a live Twitter event, Musk laid out his plans to make artificial general intelligence a tool to unveil the truth and added that the new technology could give answers that people might find controversial even though they might be true.

Musk further noted that xAI could help solve the biggest mysteries in the universe including dark matter and dark energy which astrophysicists estimate constitute 95 percent of the cosmos.

He added that xAI may even help to resolve the 'Fermi paradox' — a theoretical query that asks why humans have not encountered extraterrestrial life yet in a universe that is too vast and is over 13 billion years old.

"It would be great to know what the hell is really going on. That is our goal," said Musk.

Musk during his talk, also stressed the vitality of healthy competition and regulatory oversight in the artificial intelligence sector.

Even though widely considered a global visionary, Musk had several times warned about the potential repercussions of artificial intelligence in our society.

"'I think we should be very careful about artificial intelligence. If I were to guess like what our biggest existential threat is, it's probably that. So we need to be very careful with the artificial intelligence," said Musk in 2014.

In 2015, he even went a step ahead and claimed that humans are summoning the devil by embracing AI.

"I keep sounding the alarm bell but until people see robots going down the street killing people, they don't know how to react because it seems so ethereal," said Musk in 2017.