It has been a great start to the year for Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Three half-centuries in three innings, a man of the series award, and plenty of accolades. The seasoned campaigner is certainly back to his best and by all accounts, will be a critical cog in India's scheme of things in the upcoming tour of New Zealand leading into the World Cup.

Perhaps, the most quirky compliment came from Paul Heyman, who represents WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar. After India's triumph at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the official handle of the Cricket World Cup heaped praise on the former Indian captain.

Paul Heyman responded to the Tweet and his reply drew a lot of reactions and mirth from the fans.

My most (in)sincere compliments to @cricketworldcup for promoting the amazing @msdhoni by paraphrasing my mantra for @WWE #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar #EatSleepConquerRepeat. Our royalties may be paid in cash, check, stock or cryptocurrency. https://t.co/sGtIALzso1 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 18, 2019

Now the fans quickly got going and posted several replies to the conversation.

Wow. Here is a mashup I never thought would happen @Rama21989 — Rakshit Chopra (@rakshit_chopra) January 18, 2019

Please become MSD’s advocate — Shreyas Gurudatt (@SpyderSG209) January 18, 2019

U could rep him too..... He's a beast of running between the wickets and keeping the stumps.... — The Unsung Hero (@i_am_skjoshi) January 18, 2019

Dhoni guided India to a historical series win against Australia on Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He anchored the chase perfectly and walked away with the man of the series award.

"I think as a team we are very happy for MS. It's important to get runs under your belt to get the rhythm back," Virat Kohli told reporters after the match on Friday.

"He will build on this performance in the series. Every batsman needs that kind of rhythm and runs next to your name to gain confidence. People say a lot of things on the outside. As an individual, I know that nobody is more committed to Indian cricket than MS," he further added.

The batting position of Dhoni has been highly debated in the recent past and while captain Kohli said he would personally want the pro at number 5, the former captain said he was happy to bat at any position according to the demands of the side.

"Whether I play at 4 or 6, we need to see if the team balance can be retained. Important thing is for me to bat where the team needs, I'm happy to bat lower down at 6," Dhoni said.

.