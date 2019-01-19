Virat Kohli along with his wife Anushka Sharma visited Melbourne Park on January 19 to watch the Australian Open and even posed with tennis legend Roger Federer for a photo.

Kohli is currently enjoying perhaps the best phase of his captaincy career having won the Test and ODI series Down Under. With 2-1 victories in both formats, Kohli became the first Indian captain to win a bilateral ODI series in Australia shortly after becoming the first Asian captain to win a Test series on Aussie shores.

India defeated Australia on January in the third ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and will now cross the Tasman Sea to head over to New Zealand for a five-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series. The tour begins on January 23.

Kohli has lead India in what has been a hectic summer and hence the 30-year-old decided to make the most of this mini-break by going to the Rod Laver Arena with Anushka Sharma.

The actress took to her Instagram to post a picture of the couple enjoying the Melbourne sun.

This is not the first time Kohli is attending a grand slam event either as he had previously visited the All England Club to watch the Wimbledon in 2015 with Anushka who his girlfriend back then.

Here are some of the photos from Kohli and Anushka's visit.

Federer who dominates most of the pictures is regarded as one of – if not – the greatest player to have ever graced the tennis court. He has a total of 20 grand slam victories, three ahead of second best, Rafael Nadal.

Federer is also the two-time defending champion of the Australian Open but faces a stiff challenge from world number 1 Novak Djokovic this time around. The Australian Open started on January 14 and the final will be played on Sunday, January 27.