While reading about cases of molestation and rapes on newspapers are disturbing, some Bollywood actresses narrated how shooting for such scenes affect their mental peace.

Anushka Sharma once revealed how she got extremely depressed after shooting for a molestation scene for the movie NH10. The actress said that it was "traumatising" for her to shoot the scene.

"I was in depression when I did the scene of being molested in NH10. But at that time, you want it to be real. Especially in films like NH10 where you do not know where the camera is, you have to make it look realistic," she said during a conversation with Rajeev Masand.

"That time I was fine but I was emotionally very low for the next two days... Being punched, kicked in stomach and all that, I was just thinking how humans can be this way. We aren't exposed to so much in life other than reading in newspaper. But to shoot such scenes are extremely traumatising," Anushka added.

Alia Bhatt too had faced similar situation when she had to shoot for a gang-rape scene for Udta Punjab. She was so disturbed shooting for that scene that she was afraid to go to the sets.

"On set you want to be like technical about it. 'Haan you come here, then this happens, then we'll do that and I'll scream and...' So the face is all 'Yeah, I am with it, I am okay with it because I am acting'. But actually what's happening inside is 'I want this scene to get over. I just want this whole thing to get over," Alia told the host.

"This has never happened to me but I used to dread that walk every day while getting out of my room and I used to love the walk every day when I'd be coming back to my room. Even though I love my work, it was weird to be in such a situation but what was even more weird was to pretend to be cool on set," Alia added.

At a time when so many cases of alleged sexual harassment by popular Bollywood celebrities have been coming up under the #MeToo movement, one can just wonder how traumatising it must be for the women who actually face it.