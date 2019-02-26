WWE star Roman Reigns has put his leukaemia into remission and is back on Monday Night RAW. The 'Big Dog' announced his return to the wrestling ring on the February 25 episode of WWE's flagship and even hit his signature finishing move, 'The Spear' to cap it all off.

Reigns was welcomed by the WWE universe wholeheartedly as he received a massive ovation on his first WWE appearance since announcing he had been diagnosed with leukaemia 11 years after he had initially put it into remission. Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa'i, took the microphone and the first words that came out of his mouth were, "I missed you all. I am serious, I missed you all. There's no other job like this."

He went on to say, "There's no other fanbase like you guys". The fans were overjoyed on seeing the former Universal Champion and started chanting, "This is your yard!"

An overwhelmed Roman continued, "And I said this before, I'm a man of faith. I have always believed in god, I've always believed he has favoured me and looked out for me but I'm not going to lie. Before my announcement in October, I was terrified; I was scared; I was insecure and I didnt really know if I wanted to share that secret with the world. I was scared to tell everybody because I didn't know how you would react."

"By the time I got home, the outreach -- between people texting me, calling me, tweeting me, instagramming me, facebooking me -- if there was a way to get to me, you'll figured out a way to do it. That overwhelming support that you gave me, it gave me strength, it gave me new life, it gave me a new opportunity and it gave me a new purpose."

Roman then went on to say unlike other young superstars, his purpose has now changed. He does not want to solely focus on winning titles and perching the flag of his legacy on the summit. Instead, Roman wants to use the global platform that the WWE provides to raise awareness and support those who are in need just like he was.

Roman Reigns then proceeded to the "update" that the WWE advertised his appearance as. He kept it short and it sent a tidal wave of immense happiness across the arena, and indeed the world. The 33-year-old said, "The good news is I'm in remission you'll. So with that being said, 'The Big Dog is back!' So before I go -- I'll probably say this a whole bunch more times -- but I'll say it one last time. Thank you so much you'll. I love you'll."

Later in the show, Roman, along with Seth Rollins, came out to rescue their former Shield brethren Dean Ambrose from Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Elias and Baron Corbin. Reigns threw 'Superman Punches' for fun and capped his return off by hitting Drew with a devastating spear.

Roman Reigns had been out of action since October 2018, but the former Shield member has, like he promised, put cancer into remission and is back where he belongs.