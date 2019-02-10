As has been the case over the past few years, Brock Lesnar seems to always get a free pass leading up to WrestleMania. Continuing with this trend, he is set to miss both the PPVs which leads up to the marquee event.

According to John Pollock of Post Wrestling, Lesnar could have to defend his title at Fastlane, which means that his road to WrestleMania will begin sooner as compared to the previous years. For Brock Lesnar, it was assumed that his final appearance before WrestleMania was the Royal Rumble. According to latest developments, he will now take on Seth Rollins, a feud which was announced on the RAW after Royal Rumble. Rollins, by all reports, will be replacing Roman Reigns as the top dog in WWE.

Lesnar vs Rollins will be a high-voltage feud

This will the third straight year when Lesnar walks into WrestleMania as the defending champion. However, the frequency of his arrival prior to WrestleMania is not yet clear. It's also very likely that the interaction between Lesnar and Rollins will be very vocal until March and it is boiling down to a rather tense feud.

In a separate development, The Undertaker, who has not made a television appearance for quite some time, is still part of the WWE roster, but he might still not feature in the next Saudi Arabia PPV in 2019, as per reports.

"As of today [Taker is] also not working the next Saudi Arabia show, and if he was going to wrestle, the Saudi show would be the most likely show since it's the biggest money show of the year," said a report on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The WWE has not yet confirmed that they will head to Saudi Arabia in 2019, but there are several reports which suggest that there will be at least two PPVs in the Middle East in 2019, considering there is a deal with Saudi Arabia for the next 10 years.