WWE Fastlane is the final pit stop before WrestleMania and the company will be very keen on setting in stone some storylines ahead of the 'showcase of the immortals'. The 2019 edition of Fastlane will be held at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on March 10.

When and where to watch WWE Fastlane

WWE Fastlane will start with the kick-off show at 6 pm ET on Sunday and 4:30 am IST (Monday). The main show will begin at 7 pm ET and 5:30 am IST (Monday).

Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD will provide the television coverage in English across India while Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD will have Hindi commentary.

Those with a WWE Network subscription can watch it live on the WWE Network.

Match card and predictions

New Day vs Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura

This match is just there to fill the hour-long kick-off show. But it will be nice to see Rusev and Nakamura pick up the victory as the New Day's popularity makes them immune to a few losses here and there.

Prediction: Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura

Rey Mysterio vs Andrade

Rey Mysterio is a legendary WWE gimmick and will always be popular irrespective of victory or defeat. Andrade, on the other hand, needs this victory to put him back in the mainstream limelight.

Prediction: Andrade

Raw Tag Team Championship – The Revival (c) vs Aleister Black & Ricochet vs Bobby Roode & Chad Gable

One feels Roode and Gable are just in this match so that they can take the pinfall so that immediately rules them out. The Revival has been given the titles in order to persuade them to stay in the company. But Black and Ricochet have flown out of the box on Raw since their debut. They can be built up in the coming weeks and win the title at WrestleMania by beating The Revival.

Prediction: The Revival

SmackDown Tag Team Championship – The Usos (c) vs The Miz & Shane McMahon

The Usos are certain to retain the title which will cause dissension between Shane and Miz. The two of them are set to feud going into WrestleMania which will culminate in a match at the 'show of shows'. So this is the perfect opportunity to sow the seeds or even go ahead with a full-fledged breakup.

Prediction: The Usos

SmackDown Women's Championship – Asuka (c) vs Mandy Rose

It is very unfortunate that Asuka has been overlooked but the storyline on the Raw end of the women's championship has overshadowed everything else in the company. Mandy holds a pinfall victory over the champion but expect Asuka to retain at Fastlane.

Prediction: Asuka

The Shield vs Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley

The Shield has reunited again and this time Roman Reigns return after putting cancer into remission has prompted the recent get-together. On the other hand, WWE seems to be clueless as to how to use their opponents. Thus, a Shield victory with a Roman Reigns spear seems the obvious outcome.

Prediction: The Shield

Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair

If Becky does not win this match, she will lose her opportunity to compete in the Women's title match at WrestleMania. Charlotte, on the other hand, will be wrestling Ronda Rousey either way. But the Irish lady is far from 100 per cent after repeated attacks by Charlotte and Ronda on her injured knee. This might even end in a no contest.

Prediction: No contest

WWE Championship – Daniel Bryan (c) vs Kevin Owens

Owens has just returned to the company so it will make no sense to see him lose clean but a double turn can be successfully done wherein Owens turns heel and Bryan becomes the face. Rowan can turn on Bryan and help Owens win the title. A Bryan chase for the title till WrestleMania can then ensue and going by precedent, it will be a grand success.

Prediction: Kevin Owens