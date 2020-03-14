Apple has announced that it will be holding an online event for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The Cupertino-based company said that instead of a physical on-ground event, WWDC 2020 will take on an "entirely new online format" packed with content for consumers, press, and developers alike. The event will take place in June.

Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said, "The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead."

Where to watch Apple's WWDC 2020

Apple only announced that it will be holding the WWDC 2020 online sometime in June where the participants can join the keynote and sessions over the internet. However, it did not announce a fixed date for the commencement of the event.

"Additional program information will be shared between now and June by email, in the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website," it said. However, we expect the tech giant to stream the event online at its official developers' website.

What to expect at the WWDC 2020

Apple's WWDC event is always about the software. This year is also expected to be the same. The company said that the online event will provide app developers early access to the future version of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

An early test version of the iOS 14 leaked a while ago, suggesting the new software will come with a new Home Screen, Trackpad Support, a Fitness App, an AR App, Third-Party Default Apps, Apple Pencil support, Third-Party Wallpaper Packs, and more.

"With all of the new projects and technologies we've been working on, WWDC 2020 is going to be big," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering. "I look forward to our developers getting their hands on the new code and interact in entirely new ways with the Apple engineers building the technologies and frameworks that will shape the future across all Apple platforms."