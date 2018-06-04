Cupertino-based technology major Apple is all geared up to host the company's annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) later today.

Like the previous year, the company's 2018 edition of the developers' conclave is being held at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. The keynote will be presented by Tim Cook, CEO Apple, followed by the company's senior executive including software team leaders. It is slated to kick off at 10:00 am PDT (10:30 pm IST) local time.

Most anticipated announcements at Apple WWDC 2018:

American technology titan is expected to give a sneak peek of the new iOS v12.0 for iPhones, iPods, iPads, new OS X for iMac PCs, watchOS v5 for Apple Watch and TvOS 12.0 for and Apple TVs, respectively.

Apple will release the final version of all the software soon after the annual product (2018-series iPhones) later this year in September.

Apart from software, rumours are rife that Apple might unveil a new line of MacBook series, and also probably the new iPhone SE with iPhone X-notch and also announce the expansion of Apple Pay contact-less payment system in more markets, among others.

Apple WWDC 18 will continue for four days and conclude on June 8. Besides Apple executives, there will be several speeches and session hosted by guest speakers including Sarah Parcak, an archaeologist specializing in the use of satellite images will talk on mapping Archaeology from space.

Also, Rajesh Anandan, founder of UNICEF USA's Ventures group, will share insights from innovative youth empowerment programs from Kampala to Kathmandu to Klamath Falls, including UNICEF Kid Power, which launched the world's first Wearable-for-Good that was named one of Time's 25 Best Inventions.

Danielle Feinberg, director of photography for lighting, Pixar Animation Studios will also be speaking at Apple developers conclave and is expected shed light on coding, animations and share some anecdotes of the company's best pictures--Finding Nemo, Brave, WALL•E, Coco and more.

Additionally, more than 350 student developers with will be attending the Apple event in San Jose and among them, three iOS Indian coders--Sudarshan Sreeram, Aashna Narula and Ajay Mandani have secured WWDC scholarship.

Nothing inspires us more than fresh ideas. Meet a few of the 350+ talented #WWDC18 student scholarship winners! pic.twitter.com/XHRQdgCugE — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 4, 2018

Besides the WWDC18 ticket, lodging for the conference, and they get a one-year membership in the Apple Developer Program free of charge.

Sudarshan Sreeram/Apple WWDC Student Scholar

How to watch Apple WWDC 2018 live online:

The company has made arrangements to webcast the entire 4-day event online. But, only people with Safari browsers Apple devices and Microsoft's latest Windows 10-powered devices, as the live streaming uses Apple's HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology.

HLS requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later; or a PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge.

Streaming to Apple TV via AirPlay requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

The keynote address from Apple top official will commence at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (22:30 p.m. IST). Interested users can watch it from here.

Apple WWDC 2018 event timing details:

City Time San Francisco (U.S.A. – California) Monday, June 4, 2018, 10:00:00 PDT New York (U.S.A. - New York) Monday, June 4, 2018, 13:00:00 EDT Ottawa (Canada- Ontario) Monday, June 4, 2018, 13:00:00 EDT Rio de Janeiro (Brazil – Rio de Janeiro) Monday, June 4, 2018, 14:00:00 BRT London (United Kingdom – England) Monday, June 4, 2018, 18:00:00 BST Paris (France) Monday, June 4, 2018, 19:00:00 CEST Barcelona (Spain) Monday, June 4, 2018, 19:00:00 CEST Berlin (Germany) Monday, June 4, 2018, 19:00:00 CEST Amsterdam (Netherlands) Monday, June 4, 2018, 19:00:00 CEST Johannesburg (South Africa) Monday, June 4, 2018, 19:00:00 SAST Moscow (Russia) Monday, June 4, 2018, 20:00:00 MSK Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Monday, June 4, 2018, 21:00:00 GST Islamabad (Pakistan) Monday, June 4, 2018, 22:00:00 PKT New Delhi (India – New Delhi) Monday, June 4, 2018, 22:30:00 IST Indonesia (Jakarta) Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 00:00:00 WIB Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality) Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 01:00:00 CST Taipei (Taiwan) Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 01:00:00 CST Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 01:00:00 HKT Singapore (Singapore) Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 01:00:00 SGT Seoul (South Korea) Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 02:00:00 KST Tokyo (Japan) Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 02:00:00 JST Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory) Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 03:00:00 AEDT

