To adapt to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the India Couture Week went digital this year. The first-ever virtual fashion show saw the presence of several Bollywood celebrities as designers put forth their collections in the form of fashion films.

Bollywood actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were the showstoppers for designers Falguni Shane Peacock and Manish Malhotra, respectively. A few pictures of the showstoppers are doing the rounds on social media. Shraddha looked absolutely stunning as she donned a red raw silk bridal lehenga and teamed it up with heavy gold and emerald neckpiece and gold mathapatti.

Sharing pictures and details of Shraddha's bridal outfit, Falguni Shane Peacock, wrote on Instagram, "The lehenga is embroidered in gold and adorned with crystals, stones, beads and sequins on floral motifs, elephant motifs and baroque detailing. The ensemble is styled with a handcrafted blouse with grid work and floral motifs with emerald green stone tassel details, along with a red tulle dupatta with scallop borders and tassels."

Shraddha summoned by NCB:

For the unversed, Shraddha along with Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan have been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after their names emerged in the ongoing drug case, which was opened after the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shraddha gets trolled for bridal attire:

The alleged link of the actress in the drug case has resulted in her getting trolled on social media over the bridal look. While many loved her outfit, a few users dropped negative comments. One the users said that they chose the wrong actress, while another said, "You use druggy for show stopper"

