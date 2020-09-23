Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former talent manager and Deepika Padukone's manager Jaya Saha in her statement to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has admitted to have ordered drugs for Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput,Shraddha Kapoor and film producer Madhu Mantena.

Jaya said that she purchased the item online for Shraddha. Apart from Shraddha, Jaya also confessed to have bought CBD oil for herself, Sushant, actress Rhea Chakraborty and film producer Madhu Mantena.

She was also questioned about her chats with actress Namrata Shirodkar to which she replied saying that she doesn't remember anything about it. The talent manager has so far not revealed about being in touch with any drug peddler for the substances. It is to be noted that CBD oil is banned in India.

The drug angle exposed post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has shaken the nation. Many prominent names from the glamour industry have come to light and are being exposed.

While Rhea, who arrested by the NCB weeks ago, revealed that Sara Ali Khan and other stars consumed narcotics substances at parties, a drug-related chat of actress Deepika Padukone with her manager Karishma Prakash surfaced on Monday.

Karishma was also summoned by the NCB. However, she failed to appear before the agency citing ill-health. On the other hand, Jaya Saha and Madhu Mantena have been called for questioning on Wednesday.