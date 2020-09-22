After a series of names of Bollywood biggies that came to limelight, from Sara Ali Khan to Shraddha Kapoor, we now have another A-lister whose name has been flashing on the Television screens and grabbing front page of the newspapers. She is Deepika Padukone.

Ever since news of Deepika Padukone's drug chats has been making the headlines. In the Whatsapp chats from October 2017, Deepika is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from 'K', identified as her manager Karishma Prakash. It has been learnt that Karishma has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning.

After Deepika's name emerged in the chats, the news spread like wildfire and fans began trolling the actress. Furious reactions from fans started surfacing on the internet with #BoycottDeepikaPadukone is one of the many hashtags that is also trending.

The details of the whatsapp chats has been accessed by Zee News,

D: K...Maal you have?

K: I have but at home. I am at Bandra...

K: I can ask Amit if you want

D: Yes!! Please

K: Amit has. He's carrying it

D: Hash na?

D: Not weed

K: What time are you coming to Koko

D: 11.30/12ish

D: Till what time is Shal there?

K: I think she said 11:30 because she needs to at the other place at 12

'D' and 'K' in this conversation are Deepika and Karishma, respectively. Koko is the name of a restaurant located in Mumbai's Kamala Mills area.

The NCB has already arrested Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case linked to his death. Apart from Rhea, her brother Showik and two of Sushant's close aides have also been arrested.