In a shocking piece of news, Deepika Padukone's name has cropped up in the ongoing drug investigation case in Bollywood. After Rhea Chakraborty's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau, there were reports of several big names coming out in the investigation. NCB is expected to summon Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta this week. However, the biggest development in the case, Deepika's manager has been summoned by the NCB.

Let's take a look at what we know so far

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash has been summoned by NCB, reports Republic TV. Karishma works with KWAN Talent Management Agency. The agency has been under the radar after its name cropped up during Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation.

The channel claims to have accessed WhatsApp chat between Deepika Padukone and a certain 'K'. It also alleges that one more top Bollywood actress is involved in this.

The chat dates back to Oct 2017, where Deepika is allegedly asking for "hash" and not "weed"

The chat also shows the two discussing logistics.

The report also alleges that Deepika Padukone was in a WhatsApp group with Jaya Saha, whose name has also come up in Rhea Chakraborty – Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case.

Jaya Saha was also the talent manager of Rhea Chakraborty and has been summoned by the NCB on Tuesday, reports Republic.

Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta

Times Now had earlier reported that Rhea Chakraborty took the names of Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in her 20-page long statement to the Narcotics Control Bureau. Apart from Sara Ali Khan and Rakul, Rhea was said to have also named Simone Khambatta in the statement. The report states that Rhea has confessed these actresses consuming drugs. It also says that these actresses used to consume drugs along with Sushant.